Ryan Reynolds Will Gladly "Embarrass" Himself Singing at the Oscars, If This 'Spirited' Soundtrack Song Is Nominated

Ryan Reynolds is nothing if not a generous man.
In the *spirit* of giving, the actor has said that if a certain song from his movie Spirited is nominated for an Oscar, he will swallow his pride and perform it at the Awards show on March 12.
The song "Good Afternoon," performed by Reynolds and Will Ferrell in the acclaimed movie, is shortlisted for nomination at the Oscars, and Variety asked the songwriters, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and Reynolds about it.
Paul said of Reynolds and Ferrell, "Seeing them on stage would be so much fun."
The Deadpool actor said, "I’m not thinking about that," adding, "Look, if this song is nominated for an Academy Award, I would say that the least I can do is show up on that stage and embarrass myself."
Pasek chimed in, "If the song is lucky enough to be considered by folks, I would love nothing more than to watch those guys perform on stage at the Oscars." He added, "I think it would be just the funniest thing in the world to watch them give a 'good afternoon' to all of Hollywood."
In "Good Afternoon," Reynolds affects a fairly terrible Cockney accent for a song that's "just good old-fashioned mischief, to a certain degree," in his own words.
Spirited is a musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale A Christmas Carol, which has been called alternately "brilliant" and "goofy" by critics. It was released in November 2022 and is currently available to stream on Apple TV.
