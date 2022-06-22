Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Stronger Than Ever After a Decade of Marriage, Source Says
Love *is* real.
If you, like me, have formed many a parasocial relationship with celebrities over the years, you will have had your heart broken many times over as couples that seemed so promising ended up separating.
Recent examples that shook me: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler.
When people keep breaking up like that in front of our eyes, it's sometimes easy to cry, "Love is fake," and lose all hope for our own love lives (I'm being dramatic, obviously, but you know what I mean).
Thankfully—I mean, thankfully—we all have Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to pin our undying hopes on. As they prepare to celebrate 10 years of marriage on Sept. 9, the pair of actors are apparently stronger than ever, and it's truly a balm to the soul.
"Blake and Ryan have this unbreakable bond as a couple," a source told Us Weekly.
They continued, "They’re still very much in love. Usually being married for almost 10 years, couples change or grow apart, but not them. They are still head over heels for each other.:
They're also apparently "very secure in their relationship" and "committed to each other for life." Okayyyy, but it's too early in the day for me to weep, though.......
The two were married in 2012, and share daughters James, Inez and Betty (whose name was famously and ingeniously revealed by family friend Taylor Swift in her 2020 song "betty").
A recent instance of the couple being total #goals was when Reynolds spoke to David Letterman about how they divide labor in their home, and how grateful he is for all the household tasks Lively has taught him to do over the years. Allll good things.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
