Ryan Reynolds Says He's "Kind of Hoping" for a Fourth Girl, Is the "Ultimate Girl Dad"

Ryan Reynolds just appeared on the Today Show to promote his upcoming movie Spirited, alongside his costars Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.
Host Jenna Bush Hager brought up the happy news that Reynolds' wife Blake Lively is expecting a fourth child, and asked somewhat hopefully, "Another girl?"
The Deadpool star told her and co-host Hoda Kotb, "I don't know! We never find out till... I know girls, so I'm kind of hoping that, but I'm ready for whatever happens!"
Kotb then pointed out that even though Reynolds and Lively have only daughters, he grew up in a boy-heavy household.
"[I have] all brothers, which is why I speak from experience, when, you know... I love my wellbeing, and my home, so I was the youngest of four, and we were just arsonists and firemen," he quipped.
Bush Hager commented, "Now you're the ultimate girl dad," and Reynolds answered a hearty, "YES."
Lively confirmed her pregnancy in September during an appearance at the Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City. She and Reynolds are parents to James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.
While the parents don't know the baby's gender yet, there has been speculation among Taylor Swift fans that the child would be named Daisy May if she was a girl, because of a line from Swift's new song "You're on Your Own, Kid."
Swift famously revealed Betty's name on her 2020 album Folklore, and the singer is fast friends with Lively and Reynolds. The Gossip Girl alum even directed Swift's music video for "I Bet You Think About Me" in 2021.
