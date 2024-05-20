Sabrina Carpenter Responds to Adele Fangirling Over Her Hit "Espresso"

Secret's out: Adele is a Sabrina Carpenter stan.

During a recent Weekends With Adele show in Las Vegas, the British superstar told the audience, "As I got into bed last night—because that's a very late night to me, I'm normally in bed by 9 p.m.—I found myself singing, 'I'm working lateee, 'cause I'm a singerrr.' That Sabrina Carpenter song. 'I can't relateee, to desperationnn...' That song is my jam!"

This got back to Carpenter after the X account Pop Base posted about Adele's anecdote, and she reposted it, joking, "all i read was Adele thinks about me in bed <3"

all i read was Adele thinks about me in bed <3 https://t.co/V2nfgHI1hSMay 19, 2024

Fans were obsessed with this interaction, with one person writing, "That’s that YOU Espresso!"

Someone else wrote, "u should make it the next nonsense outro"

Another fan added, "she's so real lmao"

While Carpenter, now 25, jokes around, all of this is sure to have made a huge impact on the singer, who at nine years old could be found posting Adele covers to YouTube.

Not too long after that, at the age of 12, she signed her first record deal. At 15, she got her big break on Disney Channel's Girl Meets World alongside Rowan Blanchard.

She has been steadily building up a faithful fanbase ever since, but the last year or so has been huge for the multi-hyphenate star.

Carpenter charmed a whole new swathe of music lovers as the opening act for much of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, as well as with her irreverent sense of humor, her NSFW "Nonsense" outros, and finally with "Espresso," which became her first-ever top 10 song in April.

This absolute banger of a single afforded her the No. 1 spot on the U.K. charts earlier this month, and has peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Top 100.