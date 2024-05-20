Sabrina Carpenter Responds to Adele Fangirling Over Her Hit "Espresso"

Secret's out: Adele is a Sabrina Carpenter stan.
During a recent Weekends With Adele show in Las Vegas, the British superstar told the audience, "As I got into bed last night—because that's a very late night to me, I'm normally in bed by 9 p.m.—I found myself singing, 'I'm working lateee, 'cause I'm a singerrr.' That Sabrina Carpenter song. 'I can't relateee, to desperationnn...' That song is my jam!"
@adeleaccess ♬ Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter
This got back to Carpenter after the X account Pop Base posted about Adele's anecdote, and she reposted it, joking, "all i read was Adele thinks about me in bed <3"
all i read was Adele thinks about me in bed <3 https://t.co/V2nfgHI1hSMay 19, 2024
Fans were obsessed with this interaction, with one person writing, "That’s that YOU Espresso!"
Someone else wrote, "u should make it the next nonsense outro"
Another fan added, "she's so real lmao"
While Carpenter, now 25, jokes around, all of this is sure to have made a huge impact on the singer, who at nine years old could be found posting Adele covers to YouTube.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Not too long after that, at the age of 12, she signed her first record deal. At 15, she got her big break on Disney Channel's Girl Meets World alongside Rowan Blanchard.
She has been steadily building up a faithful fanbase ever since, but the last year or so has been huge for the multi-hyphenate star.
Carpenter charmed a whole new swathe of music lovers as the opening act for much of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, as well as with her irreverent sense of humor, her NSFW "Nonsense" outros, and finally with "Espresso," which became her first-ever top 10 song in April.
This absolute banger of a single afforded her the No. 1 spot on the U.K. charts earlier this month, and has peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Top 100.
A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter
A photo posted by sabrinacarpenter on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Emma Stone Is Visibly Delighted to Be Called by Her Birth Name in Cannes
She loves being called Emily.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ben Affleck Is Seen Wearing Wedding Ring As Divorce Rumors Swirl
The actor's marriage with Jennifer Lopez is reportedly on the rocks.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
The Artist Behind King Charles' Royal Portrait Explains His Decision to Use So Much Red
"The color was an early experiment..."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Kate Hudson Approves of Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ Lookalike Dress with the Perfect Comment on Social Media
Carpenter wore the yellow silk minidress to her 25th birthday party, thrown by boyfriend Barry Keoghan.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Wore a Peppa Pig Band-Aid to the Met Gala After-Party, And Fans Can't Get Over It
Neither can I.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Quietly Made Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at the Met Gala
After Carpenter showed off her Oscar de la Renta gown solo, she met up with Keoghan on the famed steps of the museum.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter and Fans Celebrate "Espresso" Becoming Her First-Ever Top 10 Song
Fans have declared her "mother."
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Gets Real About "First Heartbreak" From 2 Years Ago
She didn't say who broke her heart, but clues could point to Joshua Bassett.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Barry Keoghan Is Publicly Thirsting Over Girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter’s Skims Campaign
But some fans aren't as pleased with it.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Are Hard Launching Their Relationship
The couple that takes silly pics together stays together.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Barry Keoghan Is a Proud Boyfriend Watching Sabrina Carpenter on the Eras Tour in Singapore
Carpenter and Keoghan appeared to confirm their relationship last month.
By Meghan De Maria Published