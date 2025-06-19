Sabrina Carpenter Styles Her Baggy Vintage Tee With a $3,850 Loewe Puzzle Bag
The singer isn't playing hard to get as she perfects the high-low aesthetic.
Sabrina Carpenter is celebrating the success of her latest single, "Manchild," with the perfect high-low outfit combination. In a new Instagram photo, Carpenter could be seen posing in a baggy vintage T-shirt and a tiny pair of shorts, which she accessorized with a $3,850 Loewe bag.
Having already been photographed with an espresso-hued Puzzle Bag by Loewe in recent weeks, Carpenter proved her dedication to the fashion house after releasing new music. In a hilarious photo, Carpenter could be seen pretending to be terrified as she moved to press a button labeled with the words, "push for help," with the in-demand handbag slung over her shoulder.
The musician's high-low combination included a baggy black T-shirt, which almost entirely covered a casual pair of shorts. An over-filled Loewe's Small Puzzle Edge bag in classic tan calfskin, retailing for $3,850, was the centerpiece of Carpenter's outfit. The celeb-beloved accessory is one of the best bags to invest in, and it comes in multiple sizes.
The Girl Meets World star completed her outfit with a pair of Versace VE3367U Cat Eye Glasses. Her blonde bombshell hair—not a wig—cascaded over her shoulders in loose curls. Meanwhile, Carpenter's bangs, which she acquired after getting her heart broken, appear to be growing out.
Luckily, it's possible to replicate the singer's evolving style with a few simple purchases.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.