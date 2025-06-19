Sabrina Carpenter Styles Her Baggy Vintage Tee With a $3,850 Loewe Puzzle Bag

The singer isn't playing hard to get as she perfects the high-low aesthetic.

Sabrina Carpenter wearing a black polo shirt with tortoiseshell glasses and long blonde hair
Sabrina Carpenter is celebrating the success of her latest single, "Manchild," with the perfect high-low outfit combination. In a new Instagram photo, Carpenter could be seen posing in a baggy vintage T-shirt and a tiny pair of shorts, which she accessorized with a $3,850 Loewe bag.

Having already been photographed with an espresso-hued Puzzle Bag by Loewe in recent weeks, Carpenter proved her dedication to the fashion house after releasing new music. In a hilarious photo, Carpenter could be seen pretending to be terrified as she moved to press a button labeled with the words, "push for help," with the in-demand handbag slung over her shoulder.

The musician's high-low combination included a baggy black T-shirt, which almost entirely covered a casual pair of shorts. An over-filled Loewe's Small Puzzle Edge bag in classic tan calfskin, retailing for $3,850, was the centerpiece of Carpenter's outfit. The celeb-beloved accessory is one of the best bags to invest in, and it comes in multiple sizes.

Sabrina Carpenter wears a baggy black T-shirt and carries a classic calfskin Loewe Puzzle Bag

Sabrina Carpenter carrying a classic calfskin Loewe Puzzle Bag.

