Sabrina Carpenter and Fans Celebrate "Espresso" Becoming Her First-Ever Top 10 Song

Sabrina Carpenter's new single, "Espresso," has made the top 10 on the Spotify charts—her first song to reach the milestone.
Resharing a tweet that announced the achievement, Carpenter wrote, "gag"
gag https://t.co/wrabLBfl5gApril 15, 2024
"the world is finally waking up , it was long overdue," commented one person (I see what they did there.
"you really gagged the world with espresso mother!" said someone else.
And my personal favorite, courtesy of Belvita: "starting off all my mornings with a lil bop called espresso"
I mean, when a breakfast food brand endorses your coffee-related song, you know it's real.
Over on Instagram Stories, Carpenter shared a screenshot showing "Espresso" as the number one song on Spotify's Top Songs Debut Global, writing, "I WOULD SAY TEAAAA BUT IT'S ESPRESSO"
On Monday, the singer shared a series of BTS photos from filming the music video for her new hit song, captioning it, "espresso btsoo
"how many cups have you guys had today"
The pics were somehow even more iconic than the song, BTW:
A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter
A photo posted by sabrinacarpenter on
Carpenter has been in the spotlight since she starred as Maya Hart on Disney Channel's Girl Meets World starting in 2014, and has had the most loyal of fans ever since.
However, the singer started making serious waves after Taylor Swift selected her to perform as her opening act on the Eras Tour. The two women are often spotted hanging out together outside of the show as well, which creates even more visibility for the super talented 24-year-old.
And with that, I'll leave you to jam to THE song of the summer. Love you bye!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
