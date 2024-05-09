Sabrina Carpenter Wore a Peppa Pig Band-Aid to the Met Gala After-Party, And Fans Can't Get Over It

Sabrina Carpenter is quickly cementing her status as the internet's darling.

For the "Espresso" singerrrrr's latest trick, she was spotted wearing a Peppa Pig Band-Aid on the back of her ankle while on her way to a Met Gala after-party, and fans quickly became obsessed with this incongruous move.

One TikTok user saw Carpenter's Band-Aid, which she appeared to be wearing because her platform shoes were too big and would rub on her ankle, and said in a video, "I am dying. Sabrina Carpenter is walking to the Met Gala after-party, being like number four on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, and little do you know, she's wearing Peppa Pig Band-Aids on her heels.

"Like, that is so Gen Z, me-coded, like I can't. Like, she didn't even try to cover it up or wear a nude Band-Aid, nope! Peppa Pig Band-Aids on her ankles. This is just the funniest thing to me, like I am obsessed with it. Band-Aid and Peppa Pig need to sponsor this girl. I love this so much."

Peppa Pig is a popular children's cartoon character. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the comment section, fans were just as obsessed with Carpenter's fun new accessory.

"She's the people's popstar," wrote one person.

"Tbh character bandaids stay on better than ones that aren't heck I wore a dinosaur bandaid to a baseball game," said another.

"I ONLY EVER USE PEPPA BANDAGES," added someone else.

Carpenter, who is super successful right now, has a reputation as a deeply unserious figure. For instance, she always changes the outro to her song "Nonsense" during her concerts to something hilarious and totally NSFW.

At Coachella, for example, she sang, "Made his knees so weak he had to spread mine / He's drinking my bath water like it's red wine / Coachella see you back here when I headline"

(If you're wondering about the "bath water" callout, this was a reference to her boyfriend Barry Keoghan, whose character drinks Jacob Elordi's character's bath water in the movie Saltburn.)

Another incredible Sabrina Carpenter piece of lore is the time she received backlash for filming a bloody music video in a Brooklyn Catholic Church, resulting in the priest who had given her permission to do so being disciplined. "We got approval in advance," she responded when Variety asked her about the incident, "and Jesus was a carpenter."

I believe this is what one might call a mic drop.