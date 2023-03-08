Sarah Ferguson Is "Thrilled" to See Prince Harry "So Happy," Says "He Deserves to Be Loved Like That"

Sarah, Duchess of York, only wants the best for everyone in the Royal Family, and it's really very heartwarming.

The duchess is on the interview trail these days as she promotes her new novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, and she addressed a lot of recent royal happenings.

Speaking to Good Morning America's Juju Chang, Sarah Ferguson mentioned her late friend Princess Diana, then segued into praising her boys, Prince William and Prince Harry.

"Her boys are really special boys," the duchess said. "What I'm thrilled about is seeing Harry so happy. He's got his lovely wife, and he's got beautiful children. He deserves to be loved like that."

As you probably know, the Duke of Sussex has been married to Meghan Markle since 2018, and they share son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1.

Sadly, the Sussexes' relationship with other royals has turned sour since they moved to California in 2020, and especially since the publication of Harry's shock memoir Spare in January 2023.

That said, the California-based royals are close friends with Ferguson's youngest daughter Princess Eugenie, which probably means the Duchess of York is more inclined to have a soft spot for them.

“I feel liberated, and I don't know whether it's the queen passing on that I now think I can just sort of say openly what I want to say ... I'm really truly authentic Sarah now.”Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, talks about her new book, "A Most Intriguing Lady."@JujuChangABC pic.twitter.com/47Kuo0lWPzMarch 7, 2023 See more

While she directly addressed the question of the Sussexes on GMA, she was more circumspect in other interviews. Speaking to Glamour editor Samantha Barry, she answered the following to a question about Harry and Meghan: "Diana and I, we played a lot and had a great time and I feel really strongly—and so would the King—[that she would] be so proud of the grandchildren. And of the family. And I do believe in family unity. I think forgiveness is key." Cryptic AF.