Sarah Ferguson Is "Thrilled" to See Prince Harry "So Happy," Says "He Deserves to Be Loved Like That"

Sarah, Duchess of York, only wants the best for everyone in the Royal Family, and it's really very heartwarming.
The duchess is on the interview trail these days as she promotes her new novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, and she addressed a lot of recent royal happenings.
Speaking to Good Morning America's Juju Chang, Sarah Ferguson mentioned her late friend Princess Diana, then segued into praising her boys, Prince William and Prince Harry.
"Her boys are really special boys," the duchess said. "What I'm thrilled about is seeing Harry so happy. He's got his lovely wife, and he's got beautiful children. He deserves to be loved like that."
As you probably know, the Duke of Sussex has been married to Meghan Markle since 2018, and they share son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1.
Sadly, the Sussexes' relationship with other royals has turned sour since they moved to California in 2020, and especially since the publication of Harry's shock memoir Spare in January 2023.
That said, the California-based royals are close friends with Ferguson's youngest daughter Princess Eugenie, which probably means the Duchess of York is more inclined to have a soft spot for them.
“I feel liberated, and I don't know whether it's the queen passing on that I now think I can just sort of say openly what I want to say ... I'm really truly authentic Sarah now.”Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, talks about her new book, "A Most Intriguing Lady."@JujuChangABC pic.twitter.com/47Kuo0lWPzMarch 7, 2023
While she directly addressed the question of the Sussexes on GMA, she was more circumspect in other interviews. Speaking to Glamour editor Samantha Barry, she answered the following to a question about Harry and Meghan: "Diana and I, we played a lot and had a great time and I feel really strongly—and so would the King—[that she would] be so proud of the grandchildren. And of the family. And I do believe in family unity. I think forgiveness is key." Cryptic AF.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Emma Roberts Just Co-Signed This 'Aquamarine'-Inspired Fashion Trend
The Kate Spade enthusiast talks dopamine dressing, polka dots, and her quirky early-aughts style.
By Emma Childs
-
Woman-Owned Brand Babeland Is Celebrating Women's Month With A Huge Sale
It turns out that you can save money, treat yourself, and support abortion access all at the same time.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Murad’s Newest Treatment Is a Mini Facelift in a Bottle
I was skeptical—and then I tried it.
By Samantha Holender
-
Princess Eugenie Has Moved Into Frogmore Cottage Amid Sussex Eviction, Reportedly
OK, well, that works.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry's Latest Interview Will Make a Family Reconciliation "Even More Awkward," Royal Expert Says
Oh, man.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren't Being "Left Out in the Cold" With Frogmore Eviction, Royal Expert Says
They've been offered an alternative.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend the Coronation or Not, It's a "Lose-Lose Situation," Royal Expert Says
Discretion is the answer, says Christine Ross.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William "Feels Very Strongly" About Whether Prince Harry Attends the Coronation, Royal Expert Claims
They're not exactly on speaking terms.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Not Be Able to "Control the Narrative" Moving Forward, Royal Expert Claims
Public opinion is changing.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry's Gabor Maté Interview At Least "Didn't Make Things Worse," Royal Expert Says
The bar is... low.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles Has Made a "Big Mistake" by Evicting Harry and Meghan: "The Optics Are Terrible," Royal Expert Says
In the immortal words of Vivian Ward, "Big mistake. Huge."
By Iris Goldsztajn