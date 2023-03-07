Princess Eugenie Has Moved Into Frogmore Cottage Amid Sussex Eviction, Reportedly

Learning that they had been evicted from Frogmore Cottage can't have been easy for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but the reported final outcome isn't too bad for them, actually.

A source told OK! that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have moved into the Windsor home, after being given the keys two weeks ago.

"The Sussexes are disappointed by the move but couldn’t be happier that Eugenie and Jack will take it over. They have been staying there on and off for the past few years anyway," the source said.

When Harry and Meghan left the U.K., they retained a long-term lease on Frogmore, and lent it to Eugenie and her family, with whom they are really close friends.

"[Eugenie and Jack] went to see Harry and Meghan last month in California," the source added. "They took over some small personal belongings left in the property. They were also helping to box up items at Frogmore to be shipped over to California."

When the news of the eviction was first reported, word on the street was that it would be Prince Andrew moving into the house, but his daughter got it in the end.

"Andrew is delighted that his daughter will take over the property for the time being," the source said.

Eugenie and Jack are parents to a little boy named August, who was born in 2021, and announced that they are expecting a second child back in January. The source told OK! that the princess is "determined to have the baby in the U.K. and bring up her children in England."

That said, OK! also reports that Eugenie and Jack are planning to split their time between England and California, where they will stay with the Sussexes in Montecito.