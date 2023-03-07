Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren't Being "Left Out in the Cold" With Frogmore Eviction, Royal Expert Says

As you have probably heard by now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were recently evicted from their U.K. home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Since then, commentators have criticized King Charles' decision as a terrible move family- and public relations-wise, but royal expert Christine Ross thinks it was purely practical, rather than an attack on the Sussexes.

"While the story about the changes in royal housing seems cruel and badly-timed, it appears to be a logistical and purely logical development," Ross told Marie Claire on March 6.

"It has come as a bit of a PR nightmare for the Royal Family, but I imagine this was a decision to be made in the beginning of the new year that has now been carried out."

The expert added, "Meghan and Harry moved out of Frogmore Cottage and relocated to the U.S. full time, so they had no need to maintain a U.K. residence.

"We've also heard that they have been offered a comfortable apartment in Buckingham Palace, so they are certainly not left out in the cold. Staying at Buckingham Palace affords them even more security and safety, which is often their primary concern."

Ross is right: Privacy concerns have been one of the main issues people have found with the eviction. Since the Sussexes are now longer entitled to publicly funded police protection in the U.K., they counted on the Windsor Estate royal security outfit to keep their family safe while in Britain. But as the expert says, Buckingham Palace offers a similar level of protection.

Still, Harry and Meghan felt Frogmore was a "family home" according to one source who spoke to royal expert Omid Scobie, so no longer getting to use it must surely have come as a blow.