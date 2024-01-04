Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Just Made Their Couple Debut With a PDA-Filled Courtside Appearance

Spotted at the Lakers vs Heat game yesterday: Selena Gomez and her new boyfriend Benny Blanco!
Since revealing the relationship on Instagram, Gomez has been very public with her new romance. The pair shared photos of their recent date night, as well as photos of one another on their respective Instagrams. Gomez claims she's never been happier than with Blanco, and it's easy to see why when you see them out and about.
The pair were seen courtside throughout the game, holding hands, cuddling, and kissing. Gomez can be seen grinning throughout and looking over at Blanco.
Gomez wore a color blocked black white trench coat, with black cargo pants and metallic silver boots. She accessories this monochrome look with her signature large hoop earrings.
Blanco held his own against his stylish girlfriend in a contrasting outfit that somehow complemented hers. He layered a white jacket with a pink and orange floral print over a beige-toned outfit. For a final touch, Blanco layered gold necklaces of varying lengths and coordinated bracelets, with cream-colored Birkenstock slides.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
