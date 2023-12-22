Selena Gomez Reveals Exactly What She Wants in a Relationship, Wants “It To Be Healthy”

When it comes to relationships, it’s important to know what you want (and, for that matter, what you don’t want)—and Selena Gomez knows what matters to her when it comes to love.
Gomez recently went public with music producer Benny Blanco, and yesterday Vogue México y Latinoamérica published an interview with Gomez where she revealed what matters most to her when it comes to love. Though she didn’t call out Blanco by name, she did say that self-respect and holding space for the feelings of others sit atop Gomez’s priority list in a romantic partner.
“Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, because it’s a bit of both,” she said. “It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great, and you will want it to be healthy.”
While Gomez said she and Blanco have dated for about six months, the two have known one another longer than that. Way back in 2019, Blanco worked with Gomez on her single “I Can’t Get Enough”; in addition to producing the track, Blanco also sang alongside Gomez, Tainy, and J Balvin.
Gomez hard launched their relationship on social media earlier this month, writing in the comment section of an Instagram post from a fan account that shared a photo of them “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” People reports. Soon after, Gomez uploaded a black-and-white photo of her hand to her Instagram story; in the photo, she wore a diamond ring with the initial “B” on it.
Gomez stepped into the Instagram comments again when she commented on a carousel of images another fan account posted that began with a photo of Gomez standing with Blanco. “Not mad,” Gomez wrote. “It’s been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends, family, and fans till the day I die.”
Since then, Gomez has been open on social media, including sharing a photo that included Blanco giving her a hug from behind with the caption “New York, my favorite moments w you this week.” BFF Taylor Swift was also included in the Instagram carousel.
