Selena Gomez Clears Up Rumors That Her New Song, “Single Soon,” Is About Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Selena Gomez released her first single of 2023, “Single Soon,” late last week—and already it’s generating buzz that it’s about her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd. Gomez is clearing up rumors, replying to an Instagram post made by HollywoodLife about the speculation surrounding the song.
In the caption of a photo featuring Gomez and The Weeknd at the 2017 Met Gala, HollywoodLife wrote that “fans believe that [‘Single Soon’] is about her romance with #TheWeeknd. What do you think?” Gomez herself chimed in with her thoughts in the comments, swiftly clearing up the rumors by writing “Couldn’t be more false.” Boom. There you go.
In particular these lyrics apparently raised fans’ eyebrows, although, per People, their relationship ended nearly six years ago: “Maybe I’ll just disappear / I don’t wanna see a tear / And the weekend’s almost here.” (And that’s what caused all of the hype?) Gomez and The Weeknd—whose real name is Abel Tesfaye—were linked for 10 months back in 2017; they started dating shortly after Gomez’s breakup from Justin Bieber and The Weeknd’s split from Bella Hadid. During their time together, Gomez underwent a kidney transplant as a result of her battle with lupus, and he was by her side throughout her recovery. After their split that October, Gomez has spoken out about how they remained friends.
But back to “Single Soon”—Gomez said the song isn’t necessarily about anyone in particular and more about self-empowerment and an ode to being single: “Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company…and it’s also really fun to dance to!”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
I Like Simple Clothing, and These Anti-Trend Nordstrom Items Are Just Excellent
New staples, anyone?
By Bobby Schuessler
-
Halle Berry on Aging: “I’m Going Down Fighting”
Berry recently said, at 57, she is her best self now.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Bucket Bag Is Back
11 options to shop (and carry) for seasons to come.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Selena Gomez Alludes to Heartbreak Over Justin Bieber in Rare Interview
“When I was going through a heartbreak, I immediately, you know, wrote my best music.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Selena Gomez Just Used Audio of Samantha Jones from ‘Sex and the City’ to Tease Her New Single—and Kim Cattrall Approves
Women supporting women for the win.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Selena Gomez Hilariously Responds to Photo of Her Becoming a Meme
Love this life for her.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Confirm There's "No Beef" Between Them With Cute Wordplay
Yay!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Fans Think Selena Gomez is Teasing New Music in a Super Cryptic Way
Like…really cryptic.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Selena Gomez Sent Francia Raisa the Loveliest Birthday Wishes Amid Alleged Feud
Intriguing...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez Was Not Happy About TikTok's "Rude" Answer to the Question "Why Am I Single?"
I wouldn't be thrilled either.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Miley Cyrus Claps Back at Stefano Gabbana for Calling Selena Gomez "Ugly"
Her comeback is perfect.
By Megan Friedman