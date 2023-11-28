Selena Gomez Isn’t Stressed About Being Single This Holiday Season—Or Ever

“She is just focusing on what’s best for her right now.”

published

Her best friend Taylor Swift might be in the most high-profile relationship in the entire world right now, but that doesn’t mean that Selena Gomez feels any pressure to date. (Comparison is the thief of joy, after all.) Gomez continues to prioritize her mental health, and that includes not being the least bit stressed about being single.

“Selena is casually dating and doing well,” a source speaking to Entertainment Tonight said. “She is doing her own thing and doesn’t feel any sort of pressure to be in a relationship. She is just focusing on what’s best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries. Her friends and family support her and just want her to be happy.” 

Gomez has been linked romantically to both Zayn Malik and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers within the past year, but both of those relationships were on the casual side. Gomez is keen to keep her private life private, although after the release of her song “Single Soon”—which features the lyric “I know I’m a little high maintenance”—SiriusXM Hits 1 LA asked about just that: is she high maintenance? “I think I have standards,” she said confidently.

“I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance,” she continued during the August interview. “It really isn’t [the same thing]. But the line was really fun, because I’m not ashamed to say, ‘I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me.’ So, in a way, it was just meant to be for the attitude of the song. And that’s genuinely how I feel.”

When she is ready to date seriously, what’s her type? “I mean, you gotta be cool, man,” Gomez said. “Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool. You just gotta be nice, and like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you.”

