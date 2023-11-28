Selena Gomez Isn’t Stressed About Being Single This Holiday Season—Or Ever

Her best friend Taylor Swift might be in the most high-profile relationship in the entire world right now, but that doesn’t mean that Selena Gomez feels any pressure to date. (Comparison is the thief of joy, after all.) Gomez continues to prioritize her mental health, and that includes not being the least bit stressed about being single.
“Selena is casually dating and doing well,” a source speaking to Entertainment Tonight said. “She is doing her own thing and doesn’t feel any sort of pressure to be in a relationship. She is just focusing on what’s best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries. Her friends and family support her and just want her to be happy.”
Gomez has been linked romantically to both Zayn Malik and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers within the past year, but both of those relationships were on the casual side. Gomez is keen to keep her private life private, although after the release of her song “Single Soon”—which features the lyric “I know I’m a little high maintenance”—SiriusXM Hits 1 LA asked about just that: is she high maintenance? “I think I have standards,” she said confidently.
“I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance,” she continued during the August interview. “It really isn’t [the same thing]. But the line was really fun, because I’m not ashamed to say, ‘I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me.’ So, in a way, it was just meant to be for the attitude of the song. And that’s genuinely how I feel.”
When she is ready to date seriously, what’s her type? “I mean, you gotta be cool, man,” Gomez said. “Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool. You just gotta be nice, and like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Will There Be a ‘Barbie 2’? Here’s What Margot Robbie Has to Say About It
Brace yourselves…
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle Haven’t Spoken Since 2019, New Book Claims—and Yes, That Includes at Joint Appearances
The “silence was palpable” as Kate and Meghan rode in a car together to Windsor Castle for a walkabout after Queen Elizabeth’s death.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Distraught Over Being Asked to Vacate Frogmore Cottage Earlier This Year, Prince Harry Asked His Father King Charles a Heartbreaking Question
The Frogmore eviction has long been seen as a retaliatory move for the publication of Harry’s memoir, ‘Spare,’ just weeks earlier.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift Opted for a Girls’ Dinner in New York City Rather Than Fly to Germany, Where Boyfriend Travis Kelce is Playing Right Now
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany also stayed behind in the States and joined in on the powerhouse dinner last night.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Selena Gomez is Reportedly “Concerned” that Taylor Swift’s Romance with Travis Kelce is “Moving Too Fast”
The frenzy around the couple is, admittedly, a lot for anyone to handle.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Selena Gomez on How Her Baby Sister Gracie Helps Her "Keep Perspective"
SO. CUTE.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Francia Raisa Addressed Selena Gomez Drama: "We Weren't in a Great Place"
They're good now!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez Sums Up Her Paris Fashion Week Experience in Just Three Words
The multihyphenate appears to have had a great time.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Selena Gomez is the Latest Celeb to Embrace the Pantsless Trend
She paired her no pants look with thigh-high latex black boots.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Selena Gomez Roasts Herself in TikTok Video: “Guess Who Has a Boyfriend? Not Me, Bi—”
She has been embracing her single status as of late.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Selena Gomez Says She Looked "Constipated" Compared to Taylor Swift at the VMAs
What did we say about negative self-talk, please?
By Iris Goldsztajn