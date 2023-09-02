Selena Gomez Details How She Broke Her Hand

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

For Selena Gomez, this past week has been the highest of highs and the lowest of lows—from the excitement of releasing “Single Soon,” her first new music since 2021, on August 25, to the bummer of dealing with her broken hand. Yesterday, Gomez shared two more images on her Instagram story of the cast she’s been wearing lately, and divulged on “The Ellen K Morning Show” this past week that, in addition to recently undergoing surgery on her hand, she broke it when she “tripped” over a long summer dress, per People .

“I wish I had, like, a really cool story that I saved someone’s life or something,” Gomez said. “I was in a long dress—it was a summer dress—and I was walking from my car to my house and tripped.” After Gomez told her story, Ellen K responded from a mother’s perspective, People wrote, sharing that it’s good that Gomez “didn’t break” her teeth.

(Image credit: Instagram)

“Yes, that’s what the doctor said,” Gomez responded. “I guess there is a silver lining, but this is not fun. This is not fun.”

Gomez revealed the news of her broken hand on Instagram, commenting on a fan’s account “Broke my hand and had surgery. I don’t care about selling anything. I’m just happy to make music with my friends.”

(Image credit: Getty)

More good is set to come in 2023: Gomez told Ellen K that more music is “coming” and that she’s “pretty damn happy” with the balance in her life, between her music career, her company, Rare Beauty, and her family. “I have great people around me, and I just feel really good,” she said. Of “Single Soon,” Gomez told the host “This technically isn’t the first single, but it is a song I’ve been holding onto for about six years,” she said. “I wanted to release it so we revamped it, basically, and I wanted it to be a fun, end-of-the-summer moment.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Per People , in an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon, Gomez opened up about embracing the single life: “I think everybody goes through the phase of, ‘Oh, it’d be nice to, like, have someone,’ and I get that,” she said. “But, you know, I’m just enjoying where I’m at, and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be.” Of “Single Soon,” she added “It’s basically my way of saying, ‘It’s totally okay being on your own, and it’s fun.’”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She also disclosed in the interview that her next album will be comprised of totally positive songs. “There’s not one sad song on my album, and I don’t mean that in a way, like, everything is not full of meaning because I think even the most poppy songs can have heart,” Gomez said. “I want that to come across, but I genuinely don’t feel like I have anything in my to write something negative. It just doesn’t match with where I am anymore.” She added “I live in Sad Girl music world. I love that, and I’ll write that music all the time, but I just felt like this album shouldn’t be that.”