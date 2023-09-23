Selena Gomez Roasts Herself in TikTok Video: “Guess Who Has a Boyfriend? Not Me, Bi—”

She has been embracing her single status as of late.

Selena Gomez at an event
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
One of our favorite things about Selena Gomez? She can laugh at herself. The multihyphenate—actress, singer, brand founder, good friend—took to TikTok to share a cheeky video, revealing, in no uncertain terms, that she’s perfectly fine being single. “Guess who has a boyfriend?” Gomez said. “Not me, bitch. Y’all be safe out there,” waving to the camera over a snippet of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” Gomez, speaking from a green couch, wore an oversize long-sleeve tee and braided pigtails, People reports.

Gomez—who, after all, just released a song called “Single Soon”—has been embracing her relationship status for a while. In a recent interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon, she said, “I think everybody goes through the phase of, ‘Oh, it’d be nice to, like, have someone,’ and I get that,” she said. “But, you know, I’m just enjoying where I’m at, and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be.”

Selena Gomez at an event

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Single Soon,” in fact, is about looking forward to the end of a relationship: “It’s basically my way of saying, ‘It’s totally okay being on your own, and it’s fun,’” Gomez said.

In the music video for the song, Gomez references a viral TikTok, posted back in June, where she’s sitting on a soccer field, shouting to players that she’s single. But she told SiriusXM Hits 1 LA, her attempt at flirting didn’t work. “They didn’t hear me, and they didn’t really care, so I was just like, ‘Alright,’” she said. 

Selena Gomez at an event

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the music video, Gomez is on a night out with her fellow single friends, which is basically art imitating life, she told the show. “It really is,” she said. “It’s so much fun. I mean, you know, my friends will just pick up and want to go somewhere.”

Selena Gomez at an event

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Per Access, “Single Soon” is “a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company,” Gomez told her followers ahead of the song’s release last month—a skill she has obviously mastered. 

Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

