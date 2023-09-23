Selena Gomez Roasts Herself in TikTok Video: “Guess Who Has a Boyfriend? Not Me, Bi—”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

One of our favorite things about Selena Gomez? She can laugh at herself. The multihyphenate—actress, singer, brand founder, good friend—took to TikTok to share a cheeky video, revealing, in no uncertain terms, that she’s perfectly fine being single. “Guess who has a boyfriend?” Gomez said. “Not me, bitch. Y’all be safe out there,” waving to the camera over a snippet of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” Gomez, speaking from a green couch, wore an oversize long-sleeve tee and braided pigtails, People reports.

Gomez—who, after all, just released a song called “Single Soon”—has been embracing her relationship status for a while. In a recent interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon, she said, “I think everybody goes through the phase of, ‘Oh, it’d be nice to, like, have someone,’ and I get that,” she said. “But, you know, I’m just enjoying where I’m at, and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be.”

“Single Soon,” in fact, is about looking forward to the end of a relationship: “It’s basically my way of saying, ‘It’s totally okay being on your own, and it’s fun,’” Gomez said.

In the music video for the song, Gomez references a viral TikTok , posted back in June, where she’s sitting on a soccer field, shouting to players that she’s single. But she told SiriusXM Hits 1 LA, her attempt at flirting didn’t work. “They didn’t hear me, and they didn’t really care, so I was just like, ‘Alright,’” she said.

In the music video, Gomez is on a night out with her fellow single friends, which is basically art imitating life, she told the show. “It really is,” she said. “It’s so much fun. I mean, you know, my friends will just pick up and want to go somewhere.”

