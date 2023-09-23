Selena Gomez Roasts Herself in TikTok Video: “Guess Who Has a Boyfriend? Not Me, Bi—”

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
One of our favorite things about Selena Gomez? She can laugh at herself. The multihyphenate—actress, singer, brand founder, good friend—took to TikTok to share a cheeky video, revealing, in no uncertain terms, that she’s perfectly fine being single. “Guess who has a boyfriend?” Gomez said. “Not me, bitch. Y’all be safe out there,” waving to the camera over a snippet of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” Gomez, speaking from a green couch, wore an oversize long-sleeve tee and braided pigtails, People reports.
Gomez—who, after all, just released a song called “Single Soon”—has been embracing her relationship status for a while. In a recent interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon, she said, “I think everybody goes through the phase of, ‘Oh, it’d be nice to, like, have someone,’ and I get that,” she said. “But, you know, I’m just enjoying where I’m at, and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be.”
“Single Soon,” in fact, is about looking forward to the end of a relationship: “It’s basically my way of saying, ‘It’s totally okay being on your own, and it’s fun,’” Gomez said.
In the music video for the song, Gomez references a viral TikTok, posted back in June, where she’s sitting on a soccer field, shouting to players that she’s single. But she told SiriusXM Hits 1 LA, her attempt at flirting didn’t work. “They didn’t hear me, and they didn’t really care, so I was just like, ‘Alright,’” she said.
In the music video, Gomez is on a night out with her fellow single friends, which is basically art imitating life, she told the show. “It really is,” she said. “It’s so much fun. I mean, you know, my friends will just pick up and want to go somewhere.”
Per Access, “Single Soon” is “a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company,” Gomez told her followers ahead of the song’s release last month—a skill she has obviously mastered.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Go to School on Saturdays, Making for an “Intense” Experience
“For the younger ones, for the six- and seven-year-olds, it’s a really long week.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate Is in Her Pantsuit Era—and Is “Living Her Best Life”
Being Princess of Wales “has given her more confidence to be who she wants to be and not apologize for it.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Leonardo DiCaprio’s New Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti—and His Most Recent Ex, Gigi Hadid—Both Walk in Versace Show Yesterday
Though DiCaprio is reportedly in Milan for Milan Fashion Week, he skipped this show.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Selena Gomez Says She Looked "Constipated" Compared to Taylor Swift at the VMAs
What did we say about negative self-talk, please?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez Looked Really Scared When Olivia Rodrigo Suffered a Fake VMAs Malfunction—But Don't Try to Make It a Viral Meme
Poor Sel.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Adorably Fangirled Over Each Other as They Accepted Their Respective VMAs
Cutest.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez Shared a Meme of Her Shocked Expression as Soccer Superstar Lionel Messi Misses Goal
Love her.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez Details How She Broke Her Hand
“I wish I had, like, a really cool story that I saved someone’s life or something.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Selena Gomez Clears Up Rumors That Her New Song, “Single Soon,” Is About Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd
Her response was clear and concise.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Selena Gomez Alludes to Heartbreak Over Justin Bieber in Rare Interview
“When I was going through a heartbreak, I immediately, you know, wrote my best music.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Selena Gomez Just Used Audio of Samantha Jones from ‘Sex and the City’ to Tease Her New Single—and Kim Cattrall Approves
Women supporting women for the win.
By Rachel Burchfield