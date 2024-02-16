Selena Gomez's Makeup-Free, Messy Hair Selfie Radiates Self-Love

There's no doubt about it: Selena Gomez is madly in love. With her career, her boyfriend, and—most importantly—her own self.
After announcing her latest single, "Love On," on Thursday, February 15, the 31-year-old posted a snap to her Instagram Story that radiated all the warm fuzzy feelings. In the photo, she isn't wearing a dab of makeup (a semi-surprising move for a makeup brand founder) and her hair's natural waves have a mind of their own. The most telling part of the snap, however? Her giant smile—this woman is happy.
Gomez is a noted fan of the makeup-free social media post. This time, it feels especially endearing. Though she didn't caption the photo, her smile says it all. Wearing a cozy gray sweater, Gomez grins in a way that seems like the camera isn't even there—or that it just happened to catch her in this precious and truly fancy-free moment. Viewers could easily clock her perfect eyebrows and long lashes, but only after noticing how contented she looks.
While there's a thrill to catching an Instagram Story before it's gone forever, it's always a bummer when something doesn't make the feed for Gomez. Boyfriend Benny Blanco and her friends always leave comments worth revisiting. When she posted a separate series of au natural photos last month, she was met with a series of heart-eye emojis from her beau. The producer has also shared photos of Gomez sans makeup to his story, with that same messy hair and grin stealing the show.
The "Single Soon" singer is a huge believer in self-acceptance, and has long taught her millions of fans to give themselves grace in a world of consistently glammed-up selfies.
“Being in the public eye from such an early age certainly comes with a lot of pressure. It’s hard to feel comfortable when you feel like everyone is watching, judging and commenting on the way you look,” she previously told Glamour UK. “Self-confidence is still something I work on daily, but when I stopped trying to conform to society’s unrealistic standards of beauty, my perspective entirely shifted.”
Sophia Vilensky is a freelance beauty writer at Marie Claire, where she writes about the latest and greatest skincare launches, hair colors, and Cardi B manicures. Her work can also be found at Byrdie, Bravo, and Us Weekly. You can find her on Instagram @sophiavilensky.
