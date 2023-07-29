As She Turns 31, Selena Gomez is “Prioritizing Her Mental Health” and “Eliminating Any Toxicity”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Selena Gomez just turned 31 over the weekend, and rang in the occasion with Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, and a private screening of the weekend’s big hit, Barbie. Per Entertainment Tonight , Gomez is “prioritizing her mental health” and “eliminating any toxicity” as she moves into this next year of her life and beyond, looking to stay positive as she goes forward, a source told the outlet.

“Selena is doing great,” they said. “She’s feeling very level-headed and grounded. She has done her best to eliminate any toxicity that previously existed in her life.” The source added that Gomez “keeps her circle close and feels loved and supported.”

Furthering her commitment to not just her mental health but others’ as well, for her big day Gomez eschewed gifts in favor of donations to the Rare Impact Fund , founded in 2020 as “part of her commitment to addressing mental health and self-acceptance,” the fund’s website reads. “I am thankful for so much in my life,” Gomez captioned a post on Instagram. “And one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty [Gomez’s makeup line]. Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life.”

She continued “If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference,” before concluding with an emphatic “I LOVE YOU ALL!”

“She’s prioritizing her mental health, long-time friends, and using her platform to set a positive example,” the source said. “She has also been spending a lot of time with her family, which is so important to her.”