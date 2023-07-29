As She Turns 31, Selena Gomez is “Prioritizing Her Mental Health” and “Eliminating Any Toxicity”

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Selena Gomez just turned 31 over the weekend, and rang in the occasion with Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, and a private screening of the weekend’s big hit, Barbie. Per Entertainment Tonight, Gomez is “prioritizing her mental health” and “eliminating any toxicity” as she moves into this next year of her life and beyond, looking to stay positive as she goes forward, a source told the outlet.
“Selena is doing great,” they said. “She’s feeling very level-headed and grounded. She has done her best to eliminate any toxicity that previously existed in her life.” The source added that Gomez “keeps her circle close and feels loved and supported.”
Furthering her commitment to not just her mental health but others’ as well, for her big day Gomez eschewed gifts in favor of donations to the Rare Impact Fund, founded in 2020 as “part of her commitment to addressing mental health and self-acceptance,” the fund’s website reads. “I am thankful for so much in my life,” Gomez captioned a post on Instagram. “And one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty [Gomez’s makeup line]. Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life.”
She continued “If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference,” before concluding with an emphatic “I LOVE YOU ALL!”
“She’s prioritizing her mental health, long-time friends, and using her platform to set a positive example,” the source said. “She has also been spending a lot of time with her family, which is so important to her.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Princess Kate is To Thank for Princess Charlotte’s Confidence, Body Language Expert Says
“Their mother/daughter relationship is maturing into a lovely friendship.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Unpacking the Grand Return of Aidan—Carrie's Second Great Love—in 'And Just Like That...'
The other half of the great Aidan v. Big debate is back!
By Quinci LeGardye
-
From Baby Blues to Reflective Chrome, These Trending Nail Shades Are Designed to Dazzle
Shine on.
By Julia Marzovilla