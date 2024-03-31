Selena Gomez is Big Sibling Goals During "Sissy Date Night"

Selena Gomez is the ultimate big sister.



On Friday, March 30, the actress and singer posted a carousel of pictures to her Instagram account documenting a night out with her little sister, Grace. In the photos, the pair pose lovingly for the camera, making silly faces, holding up their chopsticks, and sharing a sisterly kiss.



"Sissy date night," the Only Murders in the Building star captioned the sweet post.

#SiblingGoals, amiright?!



In the photos, the always fashionable Gomez donned an all-black top, while her 10-year-old sister, Grace, rocked a bright pink shirt featuring the beloved Looney Tune character, Tweety Bird. Grace also appeared to be wearing a black-and-pink striped cast on her right arm, though it certainly did not seem to damper her spirits.

A post shared by Selena Gomez A photo posted by selenagomez on

Gomez is a proud big sister, often posting about her little sister on her Instagram, bringing her along for red carpet events, and including her in episodes of her hit HBO cooking show, Selena + Chef.



In February, Gomez shared a particularly touching Instagram post, featuring a series of throwback pictures showing the siblings when they were younger. In the caption, Gomez touched on the special bond she shares with Grace.



"Nothing, absolutely nothing like a sisters love," the star wrote. "Until they steal your clothes, make up and skin products but whatever she cute."



On Oct. 10, 2023, during a candid Q&A with Wondermind—a mental health platform Gomez co-founded—in honor of World Mental Health Day, Gomez said that "spending time with my little sister, Gracie," is her favorite thing to do when she takes a mental health day.

A post shared by Selena Gomez A photo posted by selenagomez on

"She’s so innocent and pure," Gomez said at the time, adding that despite her sister being far younger in age she is often the one Gomez turns to for advice.

"She helps me keep perspective on life," she explained. "It’s funny because she’s 10; I am 31, and even with such a big age gap I love her advice. She is very wise."



(BRB, going to go call my baby sibling and tell them how much I love them.)