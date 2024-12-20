Shakira Says Chris Martin Supported Her Through Gerard Piqué Breakup: "He Was Checking In Every Day"

Shakira went through a world of pain amid her dramatic separation from Gerard Piqué, but at least she had faithful friends to lean on.

One of these friends? Chris Martin, whom Shakira has just revealed reached out to her daily to make sure she was holding up okay.

"He was there for me when I got separated and was heartbroken," the "Hips Don't Lie" singer told Rolling Stone in a new profile about the Coldplay frontman. "He was checking in every day to see how I was doing, sending me words of support and strength and wisdom."

Elaborating on why Martin was particularly well poised to help her through her difficult times, Shakira said, "I see him as a person who sees life through a different lens, who’s sensitive to other people’s needs and very empathetic, very empathetic."

How lovely.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué broke up in 2022 amid cheating allegations. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shakira and her ex, who is a Spanish former soccer player, were together for 11 years and share two children, sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.

They announced their breakup in June 2022, amid cheating allegations on Piqué's side.

Shakira has been very transparent about how difficult the period after their split was for her, while Piqué didn't make himself any new friends when he spoke about it in Spanish newspaper El País circa March 2023.

"I keep doing what I want," he said at the time, in a roundabout way of addressing the cheating allegations. "The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted. I want to be faithful to myself. I'm not going to spend money cleaning up my image."

Meanwhile, Shakira told The Times in March 2024 that she made many sacrifices for her relationship with Piqué. "For a long time I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so he could play football," she explained. "There was a lot of sacrifice for love."