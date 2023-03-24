Shakira's Ex Gerard Piqué Indirectly Addressed Cheating Allegations: "I Want to Be Faithful to Myself"

In June 2022, Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their split—with cheating allegations on Piqué's end at the heart of the story.

In September 2022, the Hips Don't Lie singer called the aftermath of their breakup "the darkest hours of my life," but don't worry, though! Piqué says he's "very happy." Oh, phew!

Indirectly addressing the cheating allegations in an interview with Spain's El País, the former soccer player said, "I keep doing what I want. The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted. I want to be faithful to myself. I'm not going to spend money cleaning up my image" (as translated by E! News).

Cool, cool, cool, cool, cool.

The former professional athlete continued, "The people that I love and care about are the ones who know me. The rest isn't important to me. I spend my energy on being with my loved ones and giving them what I have. I'm very happy. There have been changes in my life and I have known how to preserve happiness."

Since the split, Piqué has moved on with Clara Chia Marti, who is a private individual (rather than a celebrity).

He and Shakira share children Sasha and Milan, whom he says are one of his main priorities right now.

He said, "everyone has their responsibility to try to do what is best for their children," adding, "It is about protecting them. That is the job of all parents with children. That is what I am focused on and that is my job as a father."

As you might imagine, Shakira fans were thoroughly unimpressed with Piqué's statements.

"Translation: I’m a selfish man. I don’t care who I hurt along the way," wrote one person.

"Alright. Shakira, just go ahead and make a Lemonade album at this point. I'll buy it," said another.

"why did he even speak???" asked another. Sorry, I don't know the answer to that.