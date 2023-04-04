Shakira Is Leaving Ex Gerard Piqué's Native Barcelona, And Moving to Miami With Her Kids

Just under a year after Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their separation, the "Waka Waka" singer has shared that she and their two sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, are moving away from Barcelona in favor of Miami.
Piqué is a Barcelona native and was a soccer player for local team FC Barcelona between 2008 and 2022. Shakira is originally from Barranquilla, Colombia, but many of her family members now live in Miami.
"I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same stability we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea. Today we begin a new chapter in search of happiness," the superstar wrote alongside a photo of the Catalonian city (as translated by Harper's Bazaar).
"Thank you to everyone who surfed alongside my many waves here in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is definitely more lasting than love. Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow.
"Thank you to my Spanish fans who have always surrounded me with their love and loyalty. For you, this is just a 'See you later!' and like my father said so many times, 'See you around the curves!"
A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
In Barcelona, Shakira's house was next door to Piqué's mom's—which caused a lot of alleged drama.
The exes' separation was quite dramatic: It followed rumors that Piqué had cheated on her with current girlfriend Clara Chia Martí.
Shakira responded by releasing several songs with thinly veiled lyrics criticizing her ex, and he has given several very controversial interviews, which have had the "Waka Waka" singer's fans rallying behind her.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Shakira Said She's "Proud to Be Latin American" After Ex Gerard Piqué Was Accused of Making Xenophobic Comments About Her Fans
What's this man playing at?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
I'm a Neutrals Fan—But Spring 2023's Metallic Trend is All I Can Think About
It's your time to shine.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Kim Kardashian and North West’s Matching Hello Kitty Manicures Are Mother-Daughter Goals
I am deeply obsessed.
By Samantha Holender
-
Jason Momoa Said He and Lisa Bonet Are "Not Back Together" on the Oscars Red Carpet
:( :( :(
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Camila Cabello Spoke Candidly About Her Shawn Mendes Breakup After Releasing Single 'Bam Bam'
The lyrics are pretty self-explanatory.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Everything You Need to Know About Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham's Fiancée
You'll never guess which music videos she was in.
By The Editors
-
The Shortest Hollywood Marriages of All Time
Some of these couples should have thought twice before saying “I do."
By Kate Schweitzer
-
Lady Gaga's Netflix Documentary Features the Saddest Taylor Kinney Scene
"Well, nothin' like getting flowers from your ex-fiancé on the day of the Super Bowl."
By Naomi Gordon
-
Hilary Duff And Her Boyfriend Have Broken Up
Only two months after they went public with their relationship.
By Diana Bruk
-
Kylie Jenner Has Reportedly Already Asked Tyga to Move In with Her
😱😱😱
By Gina Mei