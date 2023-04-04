Shakira Is Leaving Ex Gerard Piqué's Native Barcelona, And Moving to Miami With Her Kids

Just under a year after Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their separation, the "Waka Waka" singer has shared that she and their two sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, are moving away from Barcelona in favor of Miami.

Piqué is a Barcelona native and was a soccer player for local team FC Barcelona between 2008 and 2022. Shakira is originally from Barranquilla, Colombia, but many of her family members now live in Miami.

"I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same stability we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea. Today we begin a new chapter in search of happiness," the superstar wrote alongside a photo of the Catalonian city (as translated by Harper's Bazaar).

"Thank you to everyone who surfed alongside my many waves here in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is definitely more lasting than love. Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow.

"Thank you to my Spanish fans who have always surrounded me with their love and loyalty. For you, this is just a 'See you later!' and like my father said so many times, 'See you around the curves!"

In Barcelona, Shakira's house was next door to Piqué's mom's—which caused a lot of alleged drama.

The exes' separation was quite dramatic: It followed rumors that Piqué had cheated on her with current girlfriend Clara Chia Martí.

Shakira responded by releasing several songs with thinly veiled lyrics criticizing her ex, and he has given several very controversial interviews, which have had the "Waka Waka" singer's fans rallying behind her.