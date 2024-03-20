Shakira Says Rumor She Discovered Gerard Piqué Allegedly Cheated Via Jam Jar Is "Not True"

Fans of outlandish celebrity gossip are deeply disappointed by this information.

Shakira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Shakira is putting a lid on that jam jar rumor.

The popstar sat down with The Sunday Times recently for a candid interview about all the hard things she's been through lately—including a dramatic separation from ex Gerard Piqué and a high-profile tax fraud case.

As part of the conversation, the reporter asked Shakira about a viral rumor that she found out her ex of 11 years allegedly cheated on her by way of a jam jar, which claimed the singer noticed some of her jam was missing despite knowing that neither Piqué nor their two kids liked the fruity spread, leading her to conclude there was a third party involved.

Hilariously, the interviewer wrote of asking her about the jam, "She claims not to know what I’m talking about, which seems unlikely, and insists it’s 'not true.'"

Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona and Shakira pose with the trophy after FC Barcelona won the Copa del Rey Final match against Athletic Club at Camp Nou on May 30, 2015 in Barcelona, Spain

Shakira and Gerard Piqué were together between 2011 and 2022.

(Image credit: Photo by David Ramos / Getty)

Precisely because the rumor was so unbelievable, fans were obsessed with the ridiculousness of it and the possibility that it was actually real—and this new revelation from Shakira has kinda broken these fans' hearts, with many of them lingering in deep denial.

"well i’m choosing to believe it’s real," tweeted one fan, with others mirroring that message.

"way to ruin the fun," wrote someone else.

"are you telling me my whole life is a lie," cried another.

"it was real TO ME," insisted someone else.

Shakira and Piqué, a Spanish soccer player, got together circa 2011, and share sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.

The two announced their separation in a June 2022 joint statement, which read, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect" (via People).

