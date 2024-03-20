Shakira Says Rumor She Discovered Gerard Piqué Allegedly Cheated Via Jam Jar Is "Not True"

Shakira is putting a lid on that jam jar rumor.
The popstar sat down with The Sunday Times recently for a candid interview about all the hard things she's been through lately—including a dramatic separation from ex Gerard Piqué and a high-profile tax fraud case.
As part of the conversation, the reporter asked Shakira about a viral rumor that she found out her ex of 11 years allegedly cheated on her by way of a jam jar, which claimed the singer noticed some of her jam was missing despite knowing that neither Piqué nor their two kids liked the fruity spread, leading her to conclude there was a third party involved.
Hilariously, the interviewer wrote of asking her about the jam, "She claims not to know what I’m talking about, which seems unlikely, and insists it’s 'not true.'"
Precisely because the rumor was so unbelievable, fans were obsessed with the ridiculousness of it and the possibility that it was actually real—and this new revelation from Shakira has kinda broken these fans' hearts, with many of them lingering in deep denial.
"well i’m choosing to believe it’s real," tweeted one fan, with others mirroring that message.
"way to ruin the fun," wrote someone else.
"are you telling me my whole life is a lie," cried another.
"it was real TO ME," insisted someone else.
Shakira and Piqué, a Spanish soccer player, got together circa 2011, and share sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.
The two announced their separation in a June 2022 joint statement, which read, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect" (via People).
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
