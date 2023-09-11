If Shania Twain Has Her Way, We’ll See a Collaboration with Her and Adele Soon

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Now, here’s something we’d love to see (and apparently Shania Twain would, too): a collaboration between the legendary country singer and Adele, which Twain told The Sun she would be excited to see happen. “I would love to sing with her,” she told the outlet. “I think we would blend beautifully together. Obviously, that would be amazing.”
Twain—who People reports attended Adele’s Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency last November—said she loves Adele because “she’s a great singer and has her own style that is unique. She a character onstage, too. She’s a fabulous performer. She’s so funny. I like her a lot.”
Unlike most of us who love Adele, Twain has actually met Adele, which she did at the Grammys this past February. “I was able to chat with her then,” Twain said. “She was seated nearby and having a great time. We chatted about when I was in her audience, and I really loved the show. It was such a beautiful show.”
Thankfully for Twain, Adele reciprocates the affection. Although she didn’t notice that Twain was in the crowd during her November 2022 show, afterwards Adele shared a photo to her Instagram Story of Twain in the audience and wrote “Thank God you had a hat on @shaniatwain. I would have self-combusted had I seen it was you. I adore you, I can’t believe you came to my show.”
Twain will actually soon have a Vegas residency of her own, “Come on Over,” set to launch in May 2024 at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. The 24-date show marks her third residency—she played at the Bakkt Theater from 2019 to 2022 for her “Let’s Go” show, and from 2012 to 2014, her “Still the One” residency was at Caesars Palace. Twain said her next residency will be “reminiscent” of “Let’s Go,” but will take it to the next level.
“I’m going to be playing around with the fashion more in the ‘Come on Over’ residency because I’ve really discovered the joy of creating my styling myself,” she said. “I’ve always collaborated, but this is a whole other level. I’m going to be doing more of that at the ‘Come on Over’ residency. I’m always learning, but I am enjoying the maturity of having the confidence in my decision making. I’m enjoying the confidence that experience has given me now, and it just gives me a lot of room to play, and it gives me a lot of room to be spontaneous. I’ve got more confidence in being spontaneous and trying new things, as well.”
Including, perhaps, a duet with Adele!
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
OMG, What’s Your Sign? 12 Jewelry Must-Haves for Every Zodiac Sign
The stars aligned.
By Aniyah Morinia
-
After 26 Years, Sarah Burton is Leaving Her Role at Alexander McQueen
Her work on Kate Middleton’s wedding dress in 2011 cemented Burton as a household name.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Way Prince Harry Interacts with Children is Reminiscent of Princess Diana, Body Language Expert Says
“Harry is clearly so much in his element here.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Endlessly Relatable Adele Panic-Bought Silver Clothes on Amazon at 3 a.m. for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour
She’ll be in the crowd at tomorrow’s L.A. show.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Adele Collapses Backstage at Las Vegas Residency, Says Her Team “Picked My Whole Body Up Off the Floor”
She had a flare-up of sciatica, a spinal condition.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Adele Says Her Son Will Probably Hate Her Song About Him When He's Older
It contains recorded conversations with him.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Adele Told Oprah Winfrey She Had "Zero Expectations of Anybody" Because of Her Dad
Completely heartbreaking.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Adele Felt "Embarrassed" When Her Divorce Became Public
She felt like she had somehow failed.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Feel Better About Your Life: Adele's Credit Card Gets Declined Too
At H&M! She's just like us!
By Mehera Bonner
-
Adele Breaks Down in Tears While Dedicating Show to Orlando Victims
Just when you think your heart can't break anymore.
By Mehera Bonner