If Shania Twain Has Her Way, We’ll See a Collaboration with Her and Adele Soon

“Obviously, that would be amazing.”

Shania Twain and Adele
published

Now, here’s something we’d love to see (and apparently Shania Twain would, too): a collaboration between the legendary country singer and Adele, which Twain told The Sun she would be excited to see happen. “I would love to sing with her,” she told the outlet. “I think we would blend beautifully together. Obviously, that would be amazing.”

Twain—who People reports attended Adele’s Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency last November—said she loves Adele because “she’s a great singer and has her own style that is unique. She a character onstage, too. She’s a fabulous performer. She’s so funny. I like her a lot.” 

Shania Twain at an event

Adele at an event

Unlike most of us who love Adele, Twain has actually met Adele, which she did at the Grammys this past February. “I was able to chat with her then,” Twain said. “She was seated nearby and having a great time. We chatted about when I was in her audience, and I really loved the show. It was such a beautiful show.”

Thankfully for Twain, Adele reciprocates the affection. Although she didn’t notice that Twain was in the crowd during her November 2022 show, afterwards Adele shared a photo to her Instagram Story of Twain in the audience and wrote “Thank God you had a hat on @shaniatwain. I would have self-combusted had I seen it was you. I adore you, I can’t believe you came to my show.”

Shania Twain at an event

Adele at an event

Twain will actually soon have a Vegas residency of her own, “Come on Over,” set to launch in May 2024 at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. The 24-date show marks her third residency—she played at the Bakkt Theater from 2019 to 2022 for her “Let’s Go” show, and from 2012 to 2014, her “Still the One” residency was at Caesars Palace. Twain said her next residency will be “reminiscent” of “Let’s Go,” but will take it to the next level.

“I’m going to be playing around with the fashion more in the ‘Come on Over’ residency because I’ve really discovered the joy of creating my styling myself,” she said. “I’ve always collaborated, but this is a whole other level. I’m going to be doing more of that at the ‘Come on Over’ residency. I’m always learning, but I am enjoying the maturity of having the confidence in my decision making. I’m enjoying the confidence that experience has given me now, and it just gives me a lot of room to play, and it gives me a lot of room to be spontaneous. I’ve got more confidence in being spontaneous and trying new things, as well.”

Including, perhaps, a duet with Adele!

