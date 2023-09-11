If Shania Twain Has Her Way, We’ll See a Collaboration with Her and Adele Soon

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Now, here’s something we’d love to see (and apparently Shania Twain would, too): a collaboration between the legendary country singer and Adele, which Twain told The Sun she would be excited to see happen. “I would love to sing with her,” she told the outlet. “I think we would blend beautifully together. Obviously, that would be amazing.”

Twain—who People reports attended Adele’s Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency last November—said she loves Adele because “she’s a great singer and has her own style that is unique. She a character onstage, too. She’s a fabulous performer. She’s so funny. I like her a lot.”

Unlike most of us who love Adele, Twain has actually met Adele, which she did at the Grammys this past February. “I was able to chat with her then,” Twain said. “She was seated nearby and having a great time. We chatted about when I was in her audience, and I really loved the show. It was such a beautiful show.”

Thankfully for Twain, Adele reciprocates the affection. Although she didn’t notice that Twain was in the crowd during her November 2022 show, afterwards Adele shared a photo to her Instagram Story of Twain in the audience and wrote “Thank God you had a hat on @shaniatwain. I would have self-combusted had I seen it was you. I adore you, I can’t believe you came to my show.”

Twain will actually soon have a Vegas residency of her own, “Come on Over,” set to launch in May 2024 at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. The 24-date show marks her third residency—she played at the Bakkt Theater from 2019 to 2022 for her “Let’s Go” show, and from 2012 to 2014, her “Still the One” residency was at Caesars Palace. Twain said her next residency will be “reminiscent” of “Let’s Go,” but will take it to the next level.

“I’m going to be playing around with the fashion more in the ‘Come on Over’ residency because I’ve really discovered the joy of creating my styling myself,” she said. “I’ve always collaborated, but this is a whole other level. I’m going to be doing more of that at the ‘Come on Over’ residency. I’m always learning, but I am enjoying the maturity of having the confidence in my decision making. I’m enjoying the confidence that experience has given me now, and it just gives me a lot of room to play, and it gives me a lot of room to be spontaneous. I’ve got more confidence in being spontaneous and trying new things, as well.”

Including, perhaps, a duet with Adele!