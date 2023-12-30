Simone Biles Says Her Husband Argues That He’s the “Better Athlete”

There's some tension in the Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens household.



While appearing on Peacock's Back That Year Up, the most decorated gymnast of all time said that her and her Green Bay Packer husband have argued over who is the better athlete between them.



"We fought over it a couple of times, and then we vowed once we got married, we wouldn't talk about it again," Biles told fellow host Kevin Hart. "But it keeps coming up every time. He has done my workout in the gym, and he could barely do it, and then I went to their NFL workout and I crushed it."



The gymnast—who has a gymnastic move named after her—said that she thinks her and her husband are "good at our own sports," before adding that the pair have "tried to pin each other against (one another) on, like, difficulty, ability and all that stuff."



"So, at the end of the day, gymnastics is harder, if he agrees or not," she said.

Owens, a NFL safety, caught heat earlier this year for admitting that he didn't know who his famous wife was prior to dating and claiming that he is "the catch" in the relationship.



"I'm like, 'Lemme see who this is.' I never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity," Owens told the hosts of The Pivot podcast while appearing alongside his wife. "The first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of (Instagram) followers. So in my mind I'm like, 'OK, she's gotta be good.'"

"I always say that the men are the catch," he later remarked.

Unfazed by her husband's less-than-solid grasp of reality, Biles responded to his comments with grace and support, writing on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Are ya'll done yet?"

Biles has won seven Olympic medals, 25 World Championship podiums and singlehandedly changed the global conversation regarding athletes and mental health after she withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 .

Owens entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent . Shortly after he managed to sign with the Arizona Cardinals, he tore his ACL in the offseason and was ultimately cut from the team in 2019.

He was later offered a spot on the Houston Texans practice squad before working his way up to a starting position and later joining the Packers as a free-agent. He has never competed in or won a Super Bowl.