Simone Biles Calls Paris Olympics "Our Redemption Tour" After Officially Making the Team
Get excited.
Simone Biles is beyond ready to bring her best to the Paris Olympics.
After Biles was officially selected to compete for Team U.S.A. Gymnastics at this year's Games, the athlete expressed how excited she and her teammates are for the event.
"This is definitely our redemption tour," Biles told reporters on June 30 (via People). "I feel like we all have more to give."
The gymnast's selection for Paris comes in the wake of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, when she had to withdraw mid-competition to protect her mental health.
"I feel like we have a lot of weight on our shoulders to go out there and prove that we're better athletes," Biles said on Sunday (via Le Monde). "We're more mature, we're smarter, we're more consistent—but don't quote me on that, because not tonight!" (She was presumably referring to the incredibly deserved monster celebration she and her teammates would no doubt be having afterwards.)
Biles absolutely shined during the Olympic Trials this past week, with one of her routines going so viral that even Taylor Swift had to weigh in (also because Biles had set it to the singer's track "...Ready for It?").
Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho👏👏👏🥇🇺🇸❤️June 29, 2024
The legendary gymnast is making history with her participation in Paris, which makes her only the fourth female gymnast ever to make Team U.S.A. for three Olympic Games, according to People.
Biles will compete alongside her teammates from the Tokyo Games Suni Lee, Jade Carey, and Jordan Chiles, as well as first-time Olympian Hezly Rivera, who is just 16 years old.
The Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony will take place on July 26, and the Closing Ceremony on Aug. 11.
