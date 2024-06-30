Taylor Swift Reacts to Simone Biles Using One of Her Songs During Olympic Trials Routine

Taylor Swift is just as blown away by Simone Biles as the rest of us.

On Saturday, June 29, the pop star reacted to the most decorated gymnast of all-time using her hit song "Ready For It?" as part of her floor routine during day one of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials.

"Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho," Swift posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to a video of Biles' heart-stopping routine shared by the official NBC Olympics & Paralympics X account.

So far, Swift's response has been retweeted more than 6,000 times and "liked" more than 63,000 times. Biles also retweeted Swift's response, because the best recognizes the best.

On Friday, Biles kicked off her near-perfect floor routine with Swift's hit 2017 song from her album Reputation. As the song built into the intro, Biles completed what one commentator described as "the hardest tumbling pass in the entire world"—the triple-double.

Safe to say, Biles was ready for it.

"There's not much in sports like watching Simone Biles on floor," another Olympic commentator noted after Biles finished her routine.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the end of the first night of competition, the reigning champion of the world led the pack with a score of 58.900.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Biles opened up about life under the spotlight after securing 37 Olympic and world championship medals.

“I’m not saying that [people] scream and line up like I’m Taylor Swift, [but] I still get a lot of attention," she told the publication at the time. "When five people come up to me and they’re rushing for a photo, I just get a little flustered. My anxiety kicks in.”

The media attention arguably hit a fever pitch for the athlete after she withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics—a decision that ultimately highlighted the importance of prioritizing one's mental health.

Simone Biles at the 2021 Met Gala. (Image credit: Theo Wargo)

In the same interview, Biles discussed life as the wife of NFL player Jonathan Owens, and the increased media attention at pro football games last year after Swift started dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Last year, Biles' husband and Kelce competed against one another in a matchup that brought both Biles and Swift to the stands.

“It’s a little bit weird because I’m like, This is definitely not my gig,” Biles said in response to the fan frenzy over her and Swift in attendance, and even seeing posters featuring her face. “But I know how excited [the fans] are.”

Biles went on to say that there "was no selfie" taken of Biles and Swift before, during or after the game, adding that the two were sitting in different sections “and I’m not sure they were exactly happy that the Packers were beating them.”