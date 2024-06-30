Taylor Swift Reacts to Simone Biles Using One of Her Songs During Olympic Trials Routine
"Watched this so many times and still unready."
Taylor Swift is just as blown away by Simone Biles as the rest of us.
On Saturday, June 29, the pop star reacted to the most decorated gymnast of all-time using her hit song "Ready For It?" as part of her floor routine during day one of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials.
"Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho," Swift posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to a video of Biles' heart-stopping routine shared by the official NBC Olympics & Paralympics X account.
So far, Swift's response has been retweeted more than 6,000 times and "liked" more than 63,000 times. Biles also retweeted Swift's response, because the best recognizes the best.
On Friday, Biles kicked off her near-perfect floor routine with Swift's hit 2017 song from her album Reputation. As the song built into the intro, Biles completed what one commentator described as "the hardest tumbling pass in the entire world"—the triple-double.
Safe to say, Biles was ready for it.
"There's not much in sports like watching Simone Biles on floor," another Olympic commentator noted after Biles finished her routine.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
At the end of the first night of competition, the reigning champion of the world led the pack with a score of 58.900.
In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Biles opened up about life under the spotlight after securing 37 Olympic and world championship medals.
“I’m not saying that [people] scream and line up like I’m Taylor Swift, [but] I still get a lot of attention," she told the publication at the time. "When five people come up to me and they’re rushing for a photo, I just get a little flustered. My anxiety kicks in.”
The media attention arguably hit a fever pitch for the athlete after she withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics—a decision that ultimately highlighted the importance of prioritizing one's mental health.
In the same interview, Biles discussed life as the wife of NFL player Jonathan Owens, and the increased media attention at pro football games last year after Swift started dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Last year, Biles' husband and Kelce competed against one another in a matchup that brought both Biles and Swift to the stands.
“It’s a little bit weird because I’m like, This is definitely not my gig,” Biles said in response to the fan frenzy over her and Swift in attendance, and even seeing posters featuring her face. “But I know how excited [the fans] are.”
Biles went on to say that there "was no selfie" taken of Biles and Swift before, during or after the game, adding that the two were sitting in different sections “and I’m not sure they were exactly happy that the Packers were beating them.”
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Elevates the 2024 Capri Pants Trend With an Off-the-Shoulder Top
The "Sex and the City" star continues to take a page out of Carrie Bradshaw's book.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Private Letter From Late Queen Elizabeth to Her Former Midwife Up for Auction, Detailing Her Life as a Mom to Charles and Anne
"The children's grandmother is spoiling her eldest quite openly and will do so with Anne if she got a chance!"
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Blake Lively Pairs Denim With More Denim in an Early Aughts Inspired Look
The actress channeled 2001 Britney Spears during a night out with friends.
By Danielle Campoamor Published