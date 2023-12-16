As Fans Continue to Clamor for a Third Movie, All Four ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ Costars Reunite for the Sweetest Reason

As Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants approaches its 20-year anniversary, the movie’s cast—America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel—reunited yesterday for a very poignant reason.

The foursome reunited to celebrate Ferrera’s Critics Choice Award nomination; Ferrera was nominated for her role in the movie of the year, Barbie, earning a Best Supporting Actress nod. And the reunion was captured by “Happy Sad Confused” podcast host Josh Horowitz, who wrote on X (you know, the platform formerly known as Twitter) “I just need everyone to know I witnessed the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants women reunite in front of my eyes tonight and Blake Lively and I talked about how lazy Santa is,” he wrote, per Us Weekly . “Now I’m getting tacos from a food truck.”

(Image credit: Josh Horowitz)

He then followed up with a photo of the four women, writing “The SISTERHOOD cannot be stopped.”

The cast has stayed close in the nearly two decades since the original film hit theaters in 2005, with a sequel following behind it in 2008. “We’re very proud to be friends and if we could do movies together for the rest of our lives, I think we would,” Tamblyn said.

While there’s no news yet about a third iteration of the film, most of the stars agree that they want to reunite for another film.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think it could really happen,” Lively told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. “I think that people who love the movie want to see it. So, I mean, fans have gotten bigger movies made.”

That same year, Bledel shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the women have “pitched a third movie,” and that it would be “so great” if the stars aligned to make the project happen.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why has it taken so long, seeing as though the women are so close? Tamblyn said it’s a “complicated” task getting everyone in the same place at the same time: “Just the fact that, between the four of us, we all have, like, 870 children, so, you know, it’s hard,” she joked on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight in October 2022. Tamblyn has one child, Lively has four, Ferrera has two, and Bledel has one.

“I know that that is a great hope for all four of us is to be able to work together again,” she continued. “I mean, that’s, to me, it feels like the ultimate grift where I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. We’re gonna get paid to hang out when we do that in real life anyway? Cool. I’m in.’”