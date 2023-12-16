As Fans Continue to Clamor for a Third Movie, All Four ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ Costars Reunite for the Sweetest Reason

As Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants approaches its 20-year anniversary, the movie’s cast—America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel—reunited yesterday for a very poignant reason.
The foursome reunited to celebrate Ferrera’s Critics Choice Award nomination; Ferrera was nominated for her role in the movie of the year, Barbie, earning a Best Supporting Actress nod. And the reunion was captured by “Happy Sad Confused” podcast host Josh Horowitz, who wrote on X (you know, the platform formerly known as Twitter) “I just need everyone to know I witnessed the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants women reunite in front of my eyes tonight and Blake Lively and I talked about how lazy Santa is,” he wrote, per Us Weekly. “Now I’m getting tacos from a food truck.”
He then followed up with a photo of the four women, writing “The SISTERHOOD cannot be stopped.”
The cast has stayed close in the nearly two decades since the original film hit theaters in 2005, with a sequel following behind it in 2008. “We’re very proud to be friends and if we could do movies together for the rest of our lives, I think we would,” Tamblyn said.
While there’s no news yet about a third iteration of the film, most of the stars agree that they want to reunite for another film.
“I think it could really happen,” Lively told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. “I think that people who love the movie want to see it. So, I mean, fans have gotten bigger movies made.”
That same year, Bledel shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the women have “pitched a third movie,” and that it would be “so great” if the stars aligned to make the project happen.
Why has it taken so long, seeing as though the women are so close? Tamblyn said it’s a “complicated” task getting everyone in the same place at the same time: “Just the fact that, between the four of us, we all have, like, 870 children, so, you know, it’s hard,” she joked on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight in October 2022. Tamblyn has one child, Lively has four, Ferrera has two, and Bledel has one.
“I know that that is a great hope for all four of us is to be able to work together again,” she continued. “I mean, that’s, to me, it feels like the ultimate grift where I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. We’re gonna get paid to hang out when we do that in real life anyway? Cool. I’m in.’”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Blame “A Vendetta Being Waged Against Them” for Career Disappointments
“There have been talks held with high-profile brands that didn’t lead to anything.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Emily Blunt Chooses Floral Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini for Her Career Retrospective Event
Among the revelations? That she was once chastised for her style while auditioning for 'The Devil Wears Prada.'
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Jessica Chastain Recalls Taylor Swift Sending Her a Personalized Breakup Playlist the Morning After They First Met
“I just went through a breakup, and I was talking to her about that,” Chastain said of their first meeting at the 2011 Met Gala.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Ryan Reynolds Once Again Proved He Is The Funniest Hollywood Husband
"I feel like I should remember this..."
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Blake Lively Praises Taylor Swift and Beyoncé for Modeling the Way and “Aligning Rather Than Dividing”
“When I grew up, women were always pit against one another.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Blake Lively Hilariously Captures “Thirst Content” of “Fine A—” Husband Ryan Reynolds Working Out
Thank you for your public service, Blake.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Ryan Reynolds on Prioritizing "Self-Awareness" for His and Blake Lively's Kids
This is lovely.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
You Can Shop Two of Blake Lively’s ‘70s-Inspired Looks from This Week and Dip into the Trend Yourself
Keeping it retro.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift Said These Three Words to Friend Blake Lively About Travis Kelce After Kansas City Chiefs Win Last Night
Swift, Lively, and a billion other celebrities were on hand to watch the Chiefs beat the New York Jets.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift’s Squad Has a New Member—and She’s Connected to Swift’s Rumored Boyfriend Travis Kelce
Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs play the New York Jets tonight.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Blake Lively Says “Coparenting” with “Sister” Gigi Hadid is “One of My Life’s Greatest Joys”
The friends gushed over one another on social media this weekend.
By Rachel Burchfield