'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Responds to People Trolling Her Cannes Red-Carpet Look

Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman looked absolutely stunning on the Cannes red carpet on Thursday, but you betcha the trolls had something to say about it.
After Instagram account @checkthetag posted some pictures of Fineman's Festival look, commenters had a bone to pick with the angle the photographer had chosen.
"These picture are weird. Her head looks too big for her body or something," one person wrote.
"She’s a very beautiful woman, but this makes her look like a bobble head," said someone else.
"I think the photographer did her very dirty here. There are pics from another angle and she looks beautiful in this dress," wrote another.
Unfortunately, because this is the internet, the SNL comedian saw these comments, and wrote, "No need to be so mean! Thank you ❤️"
Oof.
Fineman wrote an essay for ELLE about her time at the Cannes Festival, and expressed how grateful she is to be in attendance.
"To reveal my deeply woo-woo side, my dad is a big believer in dreaming big and we made a bee line to Cannes when I was 10 years old so he could 'plant the seed' of this magical dream of being an actor and making movies," she wrote. "Guys!!! I’m here! It worked! I’m mildly kidding, but it really is a pinch-me moment."
The actress' finished look consisted of a jaw-dropping glittery red gown by Celine, strapless with a cutout in the front, and accessorized with a silver square clutch bag and Cartier diamonds—which apparently required "two to four armed men" for Fineman to try them on.
In her essay, she shared the text she received from her sister after sending her a photo of the look, which read, "STUNNING! It’s giving chic Jessica Rabbit. Like, chic, gorgeous glamour."
Fineman dressed in her...finery to attend the Megalopolis red carpet event. She stars in the new Francis Ford Coppola movie alongside Nathalie Emmanuel, Shia LaBeouf, Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, Dustin Hoffman, and Jon Voight.
She must have one proud woo-woo dad right now.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
