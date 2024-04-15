Taylor Swift Endorses Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's "All Too Well" Parody From 'SNL'

Taylor Swift has bestowed her invaluable endorsement on Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's Saturday Night Live interpretation of her song "All Too Well."
Resharing a video of the performance on Twitter, Swift wrote, "All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING," adding heart hands and clapping emojis.
All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING 🫶🫶👏👏 https://t.co/yMo9dhbOFNApril 15, 2024
This past Saturday, Blunt made a surprise cameo in Gosling's SNL monologue—an appearance which was especially welcome, since the two are costars on upcoming film The Fall Guy, and also competed in last summer's Barbenheimer battle (she starred in Oppenheimer, he in Barbie).
The Notebook star declared to the audience that he was getting over his "breakup" with the character of Ken the only way he knows how, with a little help from the music of Taylor Swift. He then sat down at the piano as the first notes of "All Too Well" began to play, and sang Ken-related lyrics wistfully.
Gosling floored the audience with the line, "If I said that I was doin' fine, you know I'd be lyin', 'cause I was just Ken, and now I'm just Ryan"—after which Blunt made her entrance saying, "No, no, no, no" and asking, "What are you doing?" before berating Gosling for deviating from their "plan" for promoting The Fall Guy.
When the La La Land actor refused to let it go, Blunt started smashing objects against him to get him to stop. But after a little coaxing about whether she missed Oppenheimer, she joined her costar in reprising "All Too Well."
They capped their brilliant bit with the lines, "We were Kitty and Ken / And I wish you could have seen us / You were loyal to the end / And your guy had no penis."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
The performance comes just days after Gosling revealed that he's a huge Swiftie himself, and that his favorite song is—you guessed it—"All Too Well." Full circle moment!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Shakira Makes Surprise Coachella Appearance and a Big Announcement
The iconic singer also performed two songs for the crowd.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Prince Harry Says Africa Is "In His Soul"
The Duke of Sussex took Meghan Markle to Botswana for the couple's third official date.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
No Doubt Reunites at Coachella and Fans Are Geeking Out Over This Throwback Fact
Millennials were quick to point out the significance of this memorable on-stage moment.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Ryan Gosling Says His Favorite Taylor Swift Song “Has a Real Soft Spot in My Heart”
He and his ‘The Fall Guy’ co-star Emily Blunt are both unabashed Swifties.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Calvin Harris' Wife Listens to Taylor Swift in Secret When He Leaves the House
L.O.L.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Is No Stranger to Video Games, According to Little Big Town
Swift's pre-performance rituals run the gamut, said singer Karen Fairchild.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Taking the Guesswork Out of It, Travis Kelce Jokes (Maybe?) That He’s Already Got His First Kid’s Name Picked Out
Of life right now, Kelce said “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Eva Mendes Says She Gave Up Acting to Become a Full-Time Mother Even While Partner Ryan Gosling Continues to Work—And She Regrets Nothing
“It was like a no-brainer.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Taylor Swift Breaks Yet Another Music-Industry Record
This is pretty much the norm now, no?
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Just Returned to the U.S. from This Caribbean Getaway
They're still in the honeymoon phase.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Heidi Montag Thinks Travis Kelce Is "The One" for Taylor Swift
You're not alone, Heidi.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published