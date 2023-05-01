The Best Celebrity Red Carpet Looks at the Met Gala

Emma Childs
By Emma Childs
It's the first Monday in May, or, in other words, it's Met Gala day. This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which The Met described simply as a night held "in honor of Karl." For fashion history buffs, the concept brings to mind the many iconic Chanel runway moments from the prolific designer's tenure at the fashion house (remember the itty-bitty double-C logo bikini?). Others, however, may recall Lagerfeld's personal uniform: a black suit, starched white button-down, leather gloves, dark sunglasses, and his beloved cat, Choupette, in tow. With such a vast pool of inspiration, tonight's attendees explored a gamut of directions on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet, with some celebrities donning genuine pieces from Lagerfeld's archive and others opting for custom, contemporary interpretations. 

From A-list actors to Lagerfeld's longtime muses, keep scrolling to see Marie Claire's roundup of the best celebrity red carpet looks from the Met Gala 2023.

Kylie Jenner

met gala 2023 red carpet

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Serena Williams

met gala 2023 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Florence Pugh in Valentino Haute Couture

met gala 2023 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jared Letto

met gala 2023 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily James

met gala 2023 red carpet

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner in custom Calvin Klein

met gala 2023 red carpet looks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Blunt in custom Michael Kors

met gala 2023 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway in Atelier Versace

met gala 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lizzo in vintage Chanel

met gala 2023 lizzo red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Billie Eilish in custom Simone Rocha

met gala 2023 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lil Nas X in Dior Men

Lil Nas X met gala red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Salma Hayek in Gucci

met gala 2023 red carpet

(Image credit: John Shearer/WireImage)

Lily Collins

met gala 2023 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kerry Washington

met gala 2023 kerry washington

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Kristen Stewart in Chanel

met gala 2023 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julia Garner in Gucci

met gala 2023

(Image credit: Getty Imaes)

FKA Twigs in Maison Margiela

met gala 2023 red carpet

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Doja Cat in Oscar de la Renta

met gala 2023 red carpet

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Gucci

met gala 2023 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain in Gucci

met gala 2023 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keke Palmer in custom Sergio Hudson

met gala 2023 best red carpet

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Jennie in vintage Chanel

met gala 2023

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Halle Bailey in Gucci

met gala 2023 red carpet

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Suki Waterhouse in Fendi and Robert Pattinson in Dior Men

met gala 2023

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Margot Robbie in vintage Chanel Haute Couture

margot robbie met gala 2023

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu

met gala 2023 red carpet

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Precious Lee in Fendi

precious lee met gala red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley Graham in Harris Reed

ashley graham met gala 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwendoline Christie in Fendi Couture

met gala 2023 red carpet

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Karlie Kloss in Loewe

met gala 2023 red carpet

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Amanda Seyfried in Oscar de la Renta

met gala 2023 red carpet best looks

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Lila Moss and Kate Moss in Fendi

met gala 2023 red carpet

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell in vintage Chanel Haute Couture

Naomi Campbell met gala 2023 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maya Hawke in Prada

maya hawke met gala 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gisele Bündchen in vintage Chanel Haute Couture

met gala 2023 red carpet Gisele Bündchen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michaela Coel in Schiaparelli Haute Couture

met gala 2023 Michaela Coel

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union in Prada

met gala 2023 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ice Spice in Balmain

met gala red carpet ice spice

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Margaret Qualley in vintage Chanel

met gala 2023 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maude Apatow in Chloé

met gala 2023

(Image credit: John Shearer/WireImage)

Ariana DeBose in Altuzarra

ariana debose met gala 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Wilde in custom Chloé

olivia wilde met gala 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt red carpet met gala 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson in Prabal Gurung

quinta brunson met gala 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anok Yai in Prabal Gurung

anok yai met gala red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman in Chanel and Keith Urban

met gala nicole kidman red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liu Wen

met gala 2023 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski in Tory Burch

met gala red carpet

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Phoebe Bridgers in Tory Burch

met gala 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rita Ora in Prabal Gurung

rita ora met gala

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Emma Chamberlain in Miu Miu

emma chamberlain met gala

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Dua Lipa in Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 1992 

dua lipa met gala red carpet 2023

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Penélope Cruz in Chanel Haute Couture

Penélope Cruz met gala 2023

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images))

Chloe Fineman in Wiederhoeft

chloe fineman 2023 met gala red carpet

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

La La Anthony in Sergio Hudson

la la anthony met gala 2023

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Rachel Smith

rachel smith met gala 2023

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic))
Style Editor

Emma Childs is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, where she researches up-and-coming trends, curates shopping guides, and gushes about the must-buy items she can't stop thinking about. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing up fashion deep-dives or finding the season's best pieces, you'll find her fiddling around in Photoshop and perusing HBO Max for the next show to base her personality on (currently, it's "Succession").

