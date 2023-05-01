It's the first Monday in May, or, in other words, it's Met Gala day. This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which The Met described simply as a night held "in honor of Karl." For fashion history buffs, the concept brings to mind the many iconic Chanel runway moments from the prolific designer's tenure at the fashion house (remember the itty-bitty double-C logo bikini?). Others, however, may recall Lagerfeld's personal uniform: a black suit, starched white button-down, leather gloves, dark sunglasses, and his beloved cat, Choupette, in tow. With such a vast pool of inspiration, tonight's attendees explored a gamut of directions on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet, with some celebrities donning genuine pieces from Lagerfeld's archive and others opting for custom, contemporary interpretations.
From A-list actors to Lagerfeld's longtime muses, keep scrolling to see Marie Claire's roundup of the best celebrity red carpet looks from the Met Gala 2023.
Kylie Jenner
Serena Williams
Florence Pugh in Valentino Haute Couture
Jared Letto
Lily James
Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner in custom Calvin Klein
Emily Blunt in custom Michael Kors
Anne Hathaway in Atelier Versace
Lizzo in vintage Chanel
Billie Eilish in custom Simone Rocha
Lil Nas X in Dior Men
Salma Hayek in Gucci
Lily Collins
Kerry Washington
Kristen Stewart in Chanel
Julia Garner in Gucci
FKA Twigs in Maison Margiela
Doja Cat in Oscar de la Renta
Daisy Edgar-Jones in Gucci
Jessica Chastain in Gucci
Keke Palmer in custom Sergio Hudson
Jennie in vintage Chanel
Halle Bailey in Gucci
Suki Waterhouse in Fendi and Robert Pattinson in Dior Men
Margot Robbie in vintage Chanel Haute Couture
Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu
Precious Lee in Fendi
Ashley Graham in Harris Reed
Gwendoline Christie in Fendi Couture
Karlie Kloss in Loewe
Amanda Seyfried in Oscar de la Renta
Lila Moss and Kate Moss in Fendi
Naomi Campbell in vintage Chanel Haute Couture
Maya Hawke in Prada
Gisele Bündchen in vintage Chanel Haute Couture
Michaela Coel in Schiaparelli Haute Couture
Gabrielle Union in Prada
Ice Spice in Balmain
Margaret Qualley in vintage Chanel
Maude Apatow in Chloé
Ariana DeBose in Altuzarra
Olivia Wilde in custom Chloé
Alia Bhatt
Quinta Brunson in Prabal Gurung
Anok Yai in Prabal Gurung
Nicole Kidman in Chanel and Keith Urban
Liu Wen
Emily Ratajkowski in Tory Burch
Phoebe Bridgers in Tory Burch
Rita Ora in Prabal Gurung
Emma Chamberlain in Miu Miu
Dua Lipa in Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 1992
Penélope Cruz in Chanel Haute Couture
Chloe Fineman in Wiederhoeft
La La Anthony in Sergio Hudson
Rachel Smith
Emma Childs is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, where she researches up-and-coming trends, curates shopping guides, and gushes about the must-buy items she can't stop thinking about. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing up fashion deep-dives or finding the season's best pieces, you'll find her fiddling around in Photoshop and perusing HBO Max for the next show to base her personality on (currently, it's "Succession").
