It's the first Monday in May, or, in other words, it's Met Gala day. This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which The Met described simply as a night held "in honor of Karl." For fashion history buffs, the concept brings to mind the many iconic Chanel runway moments from the prolific designer's tenure at the fashion house (remember the itty-bitty double-C logo bikini?). Others, however, may recall Lagerfeld's personal uniform: a black suit, starched white button-down, leather gloves, dark sunglasses, and his beloved cat, Choupette, in tow. With such a vast pool of inspiration, tonight's attendees explored a gamut of directions on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet, with some celebrities donning genuine pieces from Lagerfeld's archive and others opting for custom, contemporary interpretations.

From A-list actors to Lagerfeld's longtime muses, keep scrolling to see Marie Claire's roundup of the best celebrity red carpet looks from the Met Gala 2023.

Kylie Jenner

Serena Williams

Florence Pugh in Valentino Haute Couture

Jared Letto

Lily James

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner in custom Calvin Klein

Emily Blunt in custom Michael Kors

Anne Hathaway in Atelier Versace

Lizzo in vintage Chanel

Billie Eilish in custom Simone Rocha

Lil Nas X in Dior Men

Salma Hayek in Gucci

Lily Collins

Kerry Washington

Kristen Stewart in Chanel

Julia Garner in Gucci

FKA Twigs in Maison Margiela

Doja Cat in Oscar de la Renta

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Gucci

Jessica Chastain in Gucci

Keke Palmer in custom Sergio Hudson

Jennie in vintage Chanel

Halle Bailey in Gucci

Suki Waterhouse in Fendi and Robert Pattinson in Dior Men

Margot Robbie in vintage Chanel Haute Couture

Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu

Precious Lee in Fendi

Ashley Graham in Harris Reed

Gwendoline Christie in Fendi Couture

Karlie Kloss in Loewe

Amanda Seyfried in Oscar de la Renta

Lila Moss and Kate Moss in Fendi

Naomi Campbell in vintage Chanel Haute Couture

Maya Hawke in Prada

Gisele Bündchen in vintage Chanel Haute Couture

Michaela Coel in Schiaparelli Haute Couture

Gabrielle Union in Prada

Ice Spice in Balmain

Margaret Qualley in vintage Chanel

Maude Apatow in Chloé

Ariana DeBose in Altuzarra

Olivia Wilde in custom Chloé

Alia Bhatt

Quinta Brunson in Prabal Gurung

Anok Yai in Prabal Gurung

Nicole Kidman in Chanel and Keith Urban

Liu Wen

Emily Ratajkowski in Tory Burch

Phoebe Bridgers in Tory Burch

Rita Ora in Prabal Gurung

Emma Chamberlain in Miu Miu

Dua Lipa in Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 1992

Penélope Cruz in Chanel Haute Couture

Chloe Fineman in Wiederhoeft

La La Anthony in Sergio Hudson

Rachel Smith