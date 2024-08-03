Snoop Dogg Surprises BFF Martha Stewart in Honor of Her 83rd Birthday During Paris Olympics
The rapper was joined by a special, family-friendly guest.
Snoop Dogg had a special surprise (and a special guest) for his BFF and television icon Martha Stewart in honor of her 83rd birthday.
On Friday, Aug. 2, Snoop and Stewart reunited during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, before the rapper brought out a special someone to wish his partner in crime a happy birthday.
"Martha! Hi! Happy birthday,” Cookie Monster—yes, that famous cookie-gobbling monster from Sesame Street—shouted after surprising Stewart when he popped up from behind a table.
"You're so gorgeous," the forever-gracious Stewart replied.
"Thank you. You, too," Cookie Monster said, because living on Sesame Street means you mind your manners, folks!
Never one to be left out, Snoop Dogg also gave Cookie Monster a proper hello after the unconventional duo pulled off their covert birthday surprise.
“What’s happening, baby?” Snoop Dogg asked the blue furry monster.
“We got D-o-double-g meets C-double-o-k-i-e.” Cookie Monster replied.
"I'm the biggest Cookie Monster fan in the world," Snoop Dogg admitted. "I can't believe Cookie is right next to me."
"In Paris!" Stewart chimed in, clearly delighted by her super secret birthday surprise. "In Paris, Snoop!"
Access Hollywood shared a TikTok of the birthday surprise, to the delight of adults everywhere...because no one outgrows Sesame Street (or gets tired of Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's unconventional friendship).
For the uninitiated, Stewart and Snoop first met on the set of the Stewart's cooking show, The Martha Stewart Show, in 2008. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Stewart confessed that she was instantly and initially drawn to the rapper because of his “nice giggle” and “quest for learning."
“Well, Snoop came on my show, and what was really charming about Snoop, first of all, was his giggle. He giggles in a very, very nice way,” she told the publication at the time. “And his quest for learning! He is a real student, and that’s what really appealed to me.”
Stewart went on to explain that the pair's relationship was "cemented" in 2015, when they sat next to each other during the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber in 2015.
“All he did was smoke, and everybody was in such a good mood and we were all roasting each other,” she explained. “And luckily, Snoop’s secondhand smoke really kind of eased the pain for me a lot, and it was hysterical because I just felt, ‘Okay! I’ll go with the flow here.’
“After, like, six billion views around the world, it turned out to be one of the best things," she continued. "And it cemented my relationship with Snoop."
