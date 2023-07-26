Sofia Vergara is Ringless—and All Smiles—in First Sighting Since Joe Manganiello Split

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Saying everything without saying a word? Amidst news of a split from her husband of seven years, Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara was spotted without her wedding ring and giving a thumbs up to photographers in West Hollywood probably looking to snap photos of a distraught Vergara (but getting nothing of the sort). This was the first time Vergara had been seen in public since news broke of her split from Manganiello last week.
“Vergara was photographed on Monday wearing Nike sweatpants, a long-sleeved grey shirt, white sneakers, and oversized sunglasses,” Us Weekly reports. “She gave the cameras a thumbs up with her right hand and kept her left palm on her white handbag—but her diamond ring was noticeably missing.”
Just one week prior, on July 17, the two released a joint statement detailing their decision to divorce: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.” Two days later, on July 19, Manganiello filed for divorce, but listed their date of separation as July 2. “Manganiello was noticeably absent from Vergara’s Independence Day celebration” on July 4, Us Weekly reports. The next week, Vergara traveled to Italy to celebrate her birthday on July 10—without Manganiello, again. Manganiello wrote on social media “Feliz Cumpleaños Sofia!!!”—“which was later dubbed ‘cold’ by many of his followers,” Us Weekly writes. Exactly one week after her birthday, the pair announced their decision to separate.
“Joe and Sofia split because they were living different lives,” a source said. “There wasn’t cheating or anything like that. They both realized that they were rarely on the same page.”
It seems the decision to end their marriage was a mutual one, with another source noting that the couple were “living apart” for months before going public with their “mutual” split.
Per Page Six, Vergara and Manganiello had been “growing apart for a while” and had decided to take “some distance from each other to contemplate their future.” The source said Vergara felt “stifled” in her relationship, claiming that Manganiello was a “largely unsupportive partner.”
“Sofia was always there to take care of Joe, while his career was never what it was when they met,” they said. “I think he’s been threatened by her success and joie de vivre.”
As for getting back out there, “Sofia’s friends have rallied around her and wouldn’t be surprised if she was ready to date again now,” a source said. Manganiello, for his part, is “not eager to jump into a new relationship anytime soon.”
Rachel Burchfield
