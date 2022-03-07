Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Took Daughter Willa Out in Paris Amid Baby News
I love you, you love me...
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were just spotted walking around Paris with daughter Willa, looking like the happiest little family. *Cue that one Barney song*
The Jonases were in town during Paris Fashion Week, although they weren't spotted front-row at any fashion shows to my knowledge. Instead, they took a nice stroll around the Tuileries Gardens, which is where the Louvre Palace is located.
They did, however, look extremely fashionable themselves—as is their lot. Turner wore a structured navy coat over a simple white tee, while Jonas wore an olive green bomber jacket.
But as great as their outfits were, it's really the spouses' hair that made the whole look. The Game of Thrones actress is currently sporting long red locks, while the Jonas Brother has let his black hair grow into a messy-yet-structured mop. They both wore sunglasses and looked fabulous.
The couple and their one-year-old, who was born in July 2020, were out and about amid the recent news that Willa will soon be an older sister to a new bundle of joy.
An insider told In Touch last week that Jonas and Turner "are absolutely ecstatic and can’t wait for Willa to have a sibling." The baby is reportedly due in the summer.
The Jonases are big fans of Paris: They last hung out there with friends in July 2021. Turner shared photos of their fun vacay on Instagram, writing, "Paris really is always a good idea." You see? Big fans.
A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet)
A photo posted by on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
