Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Expecting Their Second Child: Sources

Sophie Turner is pregnant, multiple sources have confirmed to In Touch and Us Weekly.

The Game of Thrones star is expecting her second child with husband Joe Jonas (their daughter Willa was born in 2020).

Turner is reportedly "proud of her bump," according to one of In Touch's sources, but is a "private person and won’t make an official announcement about the pregnancy until she’s ready." The source added, "She is almost halfway through."

A second insider told the outlet that Turner and Jonas "are absolutely ecstatic and can’t wait for Willa to have a sibling."

And there's one aspect of their happy news that's particularly thrilling to them: "picking a name, which they aren’t sharing with anyone until the baby arrives, is what they’re really excited about." Given I picked names for my unborn children at age eight, I can relate to that sentiment.

Appearing to confirm the timeline suggested by In Touch's first source, another insider told Us Weekly that Turner is due "in the middle of summer."

Soon after Willa's birth in July 2020 (a bb Leo!), a source explained to Us Weekly that the new parents already felt ready for a second child. "They are really excited to expand their family," the insider said. "Having the baby has made them really close and want to have a large family together." That's very sweet.

When it comes to cousins to play with, the new baby will be in good company: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra just welcomed their first child, while Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle are proud parents to daughters Alena (born in 2014) and Valentina (born in 2016).

This bunch actually make a cute family, when they're not too busy making jokes at one another's expense!