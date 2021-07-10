This week, new parents/overall power couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have been partying in Paris for Haute Couture week and, as you might expect, the pictures from their trip will instantly tint your skin green with envy.

On Saturday, Sophie shared a photo dump on Instagram of pictures from the trip, including a few of her and Joe at a group hangout with friends including Kiki Grammatopoulos, Martin Barlan, and Alexandra Kolasinski, as well as a picture of the couple alone.

Earlier this week, on Monday, Sophie and Joe attended a Louis Vuitton fragrance event where they connected with fellow famous-and-in-love people, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

The post also included photos of Sophie and Joe hanging out with several friends, including Kiki Grammatopoulos, Martin Barlan, and Alexandra Kolasinski (at least according to the Game of Thrones actress' photo tags), as well as a new picture of the couple alone (aka one of the main things we come to Instagram for, TBH).

"Paris really is always a good idea," Sophie wrote in one of the truest captions ever penned on Instagram.

Of course, Sophie's husband remains the King of the Photo Dump and has already posted four galleries of his own from the trip on Instagram. Peruse them below:

Of course now all we want in life is to take a dreamy Parisian getaway trip with Sophie and Joe. It's good to have goals though, right?

