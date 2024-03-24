Fans Want Stephen Colbert To Apologize to Kate Middleton Following Her Cancer Diagnosis

Fans of the royal family are calling on Stephen Colbert to apologize to the Princess of Wales after she announced she was diagnosed with cancer.

On March 13, during an episode of The Late Show, the television host revived a long-standing rumor that Prince William was or is having an affair with royal friend Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley .



"The kingdom has been all aflutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton ," he said at the time. "Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate's absence may be related to her husband and the future King of England, William, having an affair."



At the time, the royal family was under intense public scrutiny after Kensington Palace shared what it claimed to be the first official photograph of the princess following her January abdominal surgery. Numerous major news outlets pulled the photograph from circulation after it was found to be digitally altered, prompting the palace to issue a statement from Middleton, who took responsibility for photoshopping the image.



Now that the princess has revealed she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat an unspecificed type of cancer, fans want Colbert to apologize to her and the royal family for theorizing about her condition.



"Well, a lot of people should feel pretty bad now, starting with Stephen Colbert," one person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On Friday, March 22, the Princess of Wales shared an emotional video announcing she had been diagnosed with cancer following her scheduled January surgery and brief hospitalization.



"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," she said in the video. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

The princess asked for "some time, space and privacy" as she continues her chemotherapy treatment.

"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery," she continued. "At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

Colbert has yet to publicly respond to calls for him to issue an apology to Middleton and the royal family.



Even Fox News contributor Joe Concha weighed in on the so-called controversy, posting on X: "Let's be clear on this for all the media reporters out there: Your hero Stephen Colbert went on national television and claimed Kate Middleton was the victim of an affair by her husband. No evidence. Nothing. She has cancer. Will you call this out? Of course not."



His tweet was retweeted nearly 2,000 times at the time of publication.



"Where does Kate Middleton go to get her apologies from John Oliver and Stephen Colbert?" another posted on X.



Others are blaming Kensington Palace and its PR strategy for the online speculation regarding Middleton's wellbeing, especially since Prince Charles has also been diagnosed with cancer and made an announcement shortly after he was hospitalized in January as well.

After announcing she is undergoing preventative cancer treatment, it's understood that the Prince and Princess of Wales will not attend Easter service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle as previously planned.

It's unknown when the public will see Middleton out and about, as she and the royal family have continually asked for peace and privacy as she continues to focus on her health.