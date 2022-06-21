Prince William and Kate Middleton's Friends Say Relationship Trouble Rumors Are Totally Unfounded
They're all good, tyvm.
Everything is going swimmingly in Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage, and their friends would thank everyone to stop suggesting otherwise.
Obviously, their status as royals means that they are possibly scrutinized more than any other public figures in the world, and people's curiosity extends to their love life and any whiff of a scandal that may come with it.
But if you've been hearing that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been having relationship problems of late, or if you're still bringing up those unverified reports of an alleged affair between Prince William and Rose Hanbury, unnamed friends of the Cambridges' would like to dispel those notions ASAP.
One friend of Will's told the Daily Mail's Rebecca English, "It's just b******t." Alright, straight to the point there!
The Cambridges are apparently super solid behind closed doors. "They honestly couldn't be happier as a couple. You can't get a cigarette paper between them. They are so tight, just inseparable," the source added, somewhat adorably.
Another close friend described their super normal marriage, and it's kind of hashtag goals, to be fair.
"They spend all their time together. They lunch together every day, they sit and watch television together every evening," they said.
"They do go out and see their own friends, of course, but they spend an inordinate amount of time together and live a very conventional married life."
There's a poignant reason Prince William is very intentional about his marriage: He wants to avoid his parents' mistakes at all costs. Of course, Prince Charles and Princess Diana had a very unhappy marriage, with his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles eventually leading to their divorce in 1996, just months before the princess' tragic death in 1997.
"When you speak to William, he's actually quite puritanical in his attitude when he talks about his parents' marriage and what went wrong," a friend told the Mail.
"It hugely affected the way he approached his own relationship with Catherine and why it took so long for him to settle down. He wanted it to be with the right person and [for it to last] for ever."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
