Stevie Nicks' VERY Honest Retort to Katy Perry Has Delighted the Internet
We could all learn a little something from Stevie.
Stevie Nicks isn't afraid to speak her truth, so when Katy Perry asked her a question whose answer she felt was obvious, Nicks gave her a piece of her mind.
In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the Fleetwood Mac singer was talking about not having internet on her phone, and recalled a conversation she once had with the "Woman's World" singer.
"About 10 years ago, Katy Perry was talking to me about the internet armies of all the girl singers, and how cruel and rancid they were," Nicks explained.
"I said, 'Well, I wouldn’t know because I’m not on the internet.' She said, 'So, who are your rivals?' I just looked at her. It was my steely look. I said, 'Katy, I don’t have rivals. I have friends. All the other women singers that I know are friends. Nobody’s competing. Get off the internet and you won’t have rivals either.'"
Though the rockstar didn't say when this conversation occurred, the two women were pictured speaking at the 2014 Grammy Awards, which if my math is correct happened 10 years ago.
And by the way, à propos of nothing, 2014 is also the year Taylor Swift released "Bad Blood," which is almost certainly about Perry, so that's one potential "rival" right there (though it came out months after the Grammys). BTW, the plot thickens because Nicks reiterated how much of a massive Swiftie she is in the Rolling Stone interview.
Nicks' hilariously unfiltered answer has since made the rounds online, where everyone is seemingly cackling about what she said to Perry.
Vogue writer Keaton Bell tweeted, "there are so many incredible tidbits in this stevie nicks interview, but this katy perry story killed me," and had 50k likes at time of writing.
Meanwhile, someone else wrote, "if stevie nicks clocked me this bad i’d die," and had 175k likes at time of writing.
if stevie nicks clocked me this bad i’d die pic.twitter.com/GgkQ2uZM1nOctober 24, 2024
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
