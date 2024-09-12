Aubrey Plaza, Stevie Nicks Put Own Spin on Taylor Swift's "Childless Cat Lady" Kamala Harris Endorsement

Aubrey Plaza and Stevie Nicks have taken a page out of Taylor Swift's political strategy book.

The two stars took to Instagram in the hours following Swift's endorsement of presidential candidate Kamala Harris, and both put their own spin on the "childless cat lady" reference.

In case you missed it, Swift officially announced her intention to vote for Harris and her running mate Tim Walz following the VP's debate against former president Donald Trump. To do so, she posted a picture of herself from her TIME Person of the Year cover shoot, in which she's holding her cat Benjamin Button, and signed her message, "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady."

If you recall, Swift's endorsement of Democratic candidates in the 2018 midterm election sparked a significant surge in voter registration, so Plaza and Nicks clearly saw an opportunity for their own messages to have a great impact in the wake of Swift's.

Plaza went simple and to-the-point, posting a photo of herself and the late Grumpy Cat, with whom she once starred in Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever. She captioned her photo, "HARRIS 🇺🇸 WALZ," letting the imagery otherwise speak for itself.

Meanwhile, the Fleetwood Mac rocker posted a photo of herself with her dog, writing, "As my friend @taylorswift so eloquently stated, now is the time to research and choose the candidate that speaks to you and your beliefs. Only 54 days left until the election. Make sure you are registered to vote! Your vote in this election may be one of the most important things you ever do."

She signed her post, "Stevie Nicks, Childless Dog Lady."

The "childless cat lady" phrase is a tongue-in-cheek reference to J.D. Vance's controversial resurfaced statement from 2021, when he used the phrase to qualify some of the Democrats' most senior politicians, including Kamala Harris.

Jennifer Aniston publicly slammed Vance's comments on Instagram Stories when they first resurfaced in July.

Aniston, Plaza, Nicks and Swift are just a handful of the celebrities who have endorsed Harris thus far, alongside Anna Wintour and Tory Burch, Matt Damon and Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Legend, Charli XCX, Spike Lee, George Clooney, Barbra Streisand, Jane Fonda, Viola Davis, Mindy Kaling, Pink, Michelle Obama, and many, many more.

Endorsements for Donald Trump include Jason Aldean, Kid Rock, and Hulk Hogan.