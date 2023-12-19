Are Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Engaged? Her New Diamond Ring Seems Like a Pretty Solid Clue

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson recently confirmed they were expecting their first child together after five years of dating, but it now looks like they might have even more exciting news to share with the world.
The Daisy Jones & The Six actress and Batman star were spotted out and about in London grabbing a takeout coffee on Monday and, in photographs published by several outlets including Page Six, the mom-to-be is clearly sporting a large diamond ring on her wedding finger.
"Suki debuted a bespoke Toi et Moi engagement ring, worth £260,000 ($330,000)," observes Neil Dutta, managing director of wedding and engagement ring specialist retailer Angelic Diamonds.
"The ring features a 2.5ct princess-cut diamond alongside a 2.5ct pear-shaped diamond set on a diamond pavé platinum band."
The style of Waterhouse's ring is a powerful symbol of love and unity. "Originally from France, 'Toi et Moi' means 'you and me' in French, symbolizing love and partnership through two stones," Dutta adds.
The singer announced she was pregnant during a live performance in Mexico City last month. "I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," Waterhouse said, before gesturing to her baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working," she quipped.
Since then, the model has been showing us how maternity style is done in a major way on various public appearances.
While we'll have to wait for Waterhouse and Pattinson themselves to confirm whether they are in fact engaged to be married, we do know that they have a lovely, supportive relationship.
For example, in October, Waterhouse called herself "very lucky" that her boyfriend was so accepting of her messiness after they moved in together recently, and has been generally pretty open about how much she loves him in interviews over the years. Love that for them!
