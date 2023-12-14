In fashion, two things can be true at once. While sartorial breadcrumbs are trailing back to the world of ballet flats and low-lift loafers, platform heels and lofty stompers are also in the spotlight. Specifically, a slew of A-listers is making it clear that chunky sneakers are not only back but are about to have their biggest moment yet. The most recent A-lister to endorse the polarizing shoe's comeback is a certain English actress and singer-songwriter, who also happens to be expecting her first child with Robert Pattinson: Suki Waterhouse wore chunky sneakers, specifically a hefty white pair by Stuart Weitzman. We'd expect Waterhouse's maternity style to include mom jeans, maybe, but dad sneakers? Yet another paradox!

Given Waterhouse's pregnancy, the 31-year-old has been keeping her style decisions cute and comfortable as of late. On Wednesday, she went for a casual daytime stroll in London, wearing a black figure-hugging leotard. She looked as if she was fresh from an early morning pilates session. Her growing belly was somewhat out of view; she dressed up her skin-tight athleisure piece with an oversized, shearling-lined leather jacket, bundling up in the winter temps. Waterhouse kept the accessories to a minimum, only having a quilted black purse slung over her shoulders, a brown paper shopping bag in hand, and tiny sunglasses.

(Image credit: Stuart Weitzman)

The star of her outfit, in our eyes, was a pair of white and gray leather sneakers from Stuart Weitzman. Her shoes came decorated with the brand's "SW" logo and mesh paneling all over. What we love about her choice of kicks is that they're the epitome of good "chunky trainers"—and lucky for us, the exact same style is still fully stocked for less than $300.

When it comes to maternity fashion inspiration, the Daisy Jones & The Six star has already been one to take note of—and it's not even a full month post-Instagram announcement. Waterhouse hasn't yet put her bump on display like Rihanna and Ciara. Instead, she's been keeping things to a minimum by prioritizing comfort, but that doesn't mean she's compromising her style in the process.

But back to Waterhouse's chunky sneaker. It seems that more stars are rekindling their love for supersized, hefty-meets-comfy sneakers. Waterhouse joined the likes of Anne Hathway and J.Lo., who were also recently photographed in their very own pair of cream-colored and crisp white designer sneakers. On top of Balenciaga suddenly bringing back the old-school silhouette in an even heftier size during its pre-fall show, you might want to dust off the house's Triple-S style and Nike's Air Forces because the chunky dad sneaker resurgence is seriously upon us.