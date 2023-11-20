Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are going to be parents!

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress is expecting her first child with the Batman star, as she announced in the most fabulous way during a set at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City on Sunday.

Waterhouse stunned on stage in a two-toned glittery dress finished with a faux fur jacket, and joked, "I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on."

She then gestured to her baby bump and added playfully, "I'm not sure if it's working."

only suki waterhouse would confirm she’s pregnant this way pic.twitter.com/hpLSW8BZpuNovember 19, 2023 See more

Waterhouse and Pattinson have been dating for about five years, first sparking dating rumors in the summer of 2018, when they were spotted holding hands (according to People).

More recently, the singer-songwriter has opened up about how lovely their relationship is, speaking out about what it's been like living together for the first time, and how relaxed Pattinson has been about her self-professed messiness.

"I'm very lucky, because he is so accepting of the mess and the chaos," she said on a podcast. "He never says anything about it. He kind of thinks it's, like, charming, so I'm very lucky for that."

Speaking to The Sunday Times in February, the actress admitted, "I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years." She added, "I think he feels the same about me. We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

I'll wish these lovebirds a whole lot of happiness as they expand their family, and leave you with my favorite joke to come out of their happy news: "So he's Robert Pattindad now," wrote one person on Twitter. A dad joke squared, if you will.