Sydney Sweeney Weighs in on *Those* Glen Powell Rumors

Sydney Sweeney is reviving the romantic comedy -- and setting the record straight about her non-romantic relationship with co-star Glen Powell.

The intriguing (yet formulaic) rom-com Anyone But You comes out on Friday. But rumors about its stars have been swirling since they were spotted filming in Australia in March.

On social media, the movie's comment section is essentially a laundry list of people either speculating about their relationship or congratulating them on effectively creating buzz around the movie's release.

According to a new interview with Glamour, it's the latter. And while she told Variety in August that she "didn't care" about the rumors, they seem to have had a bit more of an effect on Powell.

"It was really hard on Glen, which made me sad.. because [otherwise] it was such a beautiful experience for the both of us," she said. "I care for him so much."

Powell split from longtime girlfriend Gigi Paris around the time of filming, which added fuel to the romantic fire. But Sweeney also suspects it has something to do with her notoriously private, actual love life. She is engaged to businessman and producer Jonathan Davino.

"I've never really shared that much [about my relationship], so the press loves to create drama in stories," she said.

If nothing else, the pair's chemistry seems to be working as a way to create buzz around the movie's release.

“It’s a rom-com,” she told Variety. “That’s what people want!"

What the people want, indeed.