Sydney Sweeney Weighs in on *Those* Glen Powell Rumors

Sydney Sweeney is reviving the romantic comedy -- and setting the record straight about her non-romantic relationship with co-star Glen Powell.
The intriguing (yet formulaic) rom-com Anyone But You comes out on Friday. But rumors about its stars have been swirling since they were spotted filming in Australia in March.
On social media, the movie's comment section is essentially a laundry list of people either speculating about their relationship or congratulating them on effectively creating buzz around the movie's release.
According to a new interview with Glamour, it's the latter. And while she told Variety in August that she "didn't care" about the rumors, they seem to have had a bit more of an effect on Powell.
"It was really hard on Glen, which made me sad.. because [otherwise] it was such a beautiful experience for the both of us," she said. "I care for him so much."
Powell split from longtime girlfriend Gigi Paris around the time of filming, which added fuel to the romantic fire. But Sweeney also suspects it has something to do with her notoriously private, actual love life. She is engaged to businessman and producer Jonathan Davino.
"I've never really shared that much [about my relationship], so the press loves to create drama in stories," she said.
If nothing else, the pair's chemistry seems to be working as a way to create buzz around the movie's release.
“It’s a rom-com,” she told Variety. “That’s what people want!"
What the people want, indeed.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Jamie Feldman is a journalist, essayist and content creator known for her self-deprecating humor and quick wit. After building a byline as a lifestyle editor for HuffPost, her articles and editorials have since appeared in Cosmopolitan, Betches, Nylon, Bustle, Parade, and Well+Good. Her journey out of credit card debt, which she chronicles on TikTok, has amassed a loyal social media following. Her story has been featured in Fortune, Business Insider and on The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, CBS News, and NPR. She is currently producing a podcast on the same topic and living in Brooklyn, New York.
-
2024 Reportedly Looks Promising for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle As “Lucrative Offers Have Been Flooding In”
“Harry and Meghan are in extremely high demand.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern Caught “Twinning” in Matching Holiday Outfits
“Spreading Holiday joy ... it’s exhausting”
By Danielle Campoamor
-
No, Hailey Bieber Is Not Making a Fashion Statement with These Heavy-Duty Shades She Wore in a Recent TikTok
She’s a total trendsetter, yes—but that’s decidedly not what she’s going for here.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Sydney Sweeney Shares That She'd Cry On the Phone With Her 'Euphoria' Costars "Constantly" After Angus Cloud's Death
“I don’t think it’ll truly feel real or hit me until we’re filming and I won’t see Angus on set."
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Sydney Sweeney Wears a Bikini-Inspired Gown For the Australian Premiere of 'Anyone But You'
With a very special accessory on her arm...
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Sydney Sweeney Wore a *Lot* of Looks During a Whirlwind New York City Press Day—But This Cherry-Red Balmain Was Next Level
Her film ‘Anyone But You’ is out next week.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Jenna Ortega is Officially Wearing the New Cool Girl Uniform
We hear celebrities like Ortega, Sydney Sweeney, and Kristen Kish loud and clear: the vest is back.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Sydney Sweeney Effortlessly Goes Day to Night As She Continues a Week of Fashion Hits
Her stylist is working overtime this week, and we're along for the ride.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Sydney Sweeney Stops Traffic in a Stunning White Pantsuit With a Mesh Corset
Obsessed doesn't even cut it.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Sydney Sweeney’s 26th Birthday Party Was Star-Studded and 1980s Prom-Themed
Her look…!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Karlie Kloss, Emma Stone and Kerry Washington Were Among the Many Celebs Who Attended Taylor Swift's Last Eras Tour Stop in Los Angeles
They were spotted shaking it off.
By Iris Goldsztajn