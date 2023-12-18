Sydney Sweeney Wears a Bikini-Inspired Gown For the Australian Premiere of 'Anyone But You'

Sydney Sweeney has done it again. It feels like every day I'm taking the time to gush over yet another jaw-dropping look from the young actress. We haven't seen a series of iconic film press outfits like this since Margot Robbie promoting Barbie this summer.

For the Australian premiere of her new romantic comedy Anyone But You (the film itself is set there), Sweeney proved that the phrase "last but not least" is certainly true with this stunning outfit.

Sweeney opted for a totally sheer white gown over bikini-inspired lingerie under it. This feels like a nod to the film, which is set in Australia and features a lot of beach time and bikinis.

The outfit was completed with tall white heels and simple accessories. Her signature blonde locks were wavy and loose, but quickly moved to the side to reveal the low, draping back of the dress.

But Sweeney had another very special accessory on her arm for the night: her fiancé, Jonathan Davino. The pair got engaged in 2022, although there are reportedly no official plans for the upcoming nuptials. When asked, Sweeney claimed, "I am so busy working! I'm a workaholic and I love it, I love it."

This appearance might help quell rumors of a close working relationship between Sweeney and her costar, Glen Powell, which has only been fueled by their fiery chemistry on the press tour.

In the meantime, you can watch their on-screen romance in Anyone But You when it's released on December 22.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)