Taylor Swift Announced '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' Just a Month After Re-Releasing 'Speak Now'

So let me get this straight.
Taylor Swift is in the middle of one of the most sought after concert tours in the history of ever, but that hasn't stopped her from a) releasing a re-recording of her album Speak Now and b) announcing the forthcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version) just one month later.
While I realize (and sincerely hope) that Swift very likely re-recorded these albums before embarking on the Eras Tour and just held the release until now, I'm still fairly concerned that the woman hasn't taken a break in years. Get some rest, Taylor, you deserve it!
Anywho, the singer tweeted, "Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you [soon]! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!"
Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done… pic.twitter.com/JFYOWhBxhjAugust 10, 2023
In case this is your first time hearing about Taylor Swift's whole deal, she set about re-recording and re-releasing all of her albums when producer Scooter Braun acquired the rights to all of her music prior to Lover. As such, she gets to own the copyright to all the re-released songs.
So far, she's re-released the albums Fearless, Red, and Speak Now, adding in songs "from the vault," i.e. songs she had written at the time the album originally came out, but which didn't make the cut back then. That's how we've gotten such gems as "Mr. Perfectly Fine" and "When Emma Falls in Love."
FYI, you can pre-order 1989 (Taylor's Version) right this way.
