Taylor Swift Announced '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' Just a Month After Re-Releasing 'Speak Now'

The devil works hard, but Taylor Swift works harder.

1989 TV
(Image credit: Courtesy of Beth Garrabrant / Taylor Swift / Twitter)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

So let me get this straight.

Taylor Swift is in the middle of one of the most sought after concert tours in the history of ever, but that hasn't stopped her from a) releasing a re-recording of her album Speak Now and b) announcing the forthcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version) just one month later.

While I realize (and sincerely hope) that Swift very likely re-recorded these albums before embarking on the Eras Tour and just held the release until now, I'm still fairly concerned that the woman hasn't taken a break in years. Get some rest, Taylor, you deserve it!

Anywho, the singer tweeted, "Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you [soon]! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!"

See more

In case this is your first time hearing about Taylor Swift's whole deal, she set about re-recording and re-releasing all of her albums when producer Scooter Braun acquired the rights to all of her music prior to Lover. As such, she gets to own the copyright to all the re-released songs.

So far, she's re-released the albums Fearless, Red, and Speak Now, adding in songs "from the vault," i.e. songs she had written at the time the album originally came out, but which didn't make the cut back then. That's how we've gotten such gems as "Mr. Perfectly Fine" and "When Emma Falls in Love."

FYI, you can pre-order 1989 (Taylor's Version) right this way.

Topics
Taylor Swift
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸