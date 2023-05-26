If you’re anything like team Marie Claire, you’ve been waiting for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour from the minute that it was announced. And whether you duked it out with Ticketmaster for tickets or are just going as a very lucky plus-one, you need an outfit that matches the vibe. Or, should I say, matches the eras of Swift’s music.

As a fan who got to attend the show in Boston recently, I was amazed at the wide array of looks at my show. Fans were decked out in Reputation-era snake print, glitter-encrusted face paint inspired by Swift's Lovers album cover, and plenty of DIY’d T-shirts from her Speak Now days. The bottom line? The looks varied widely, proving that you can truly go in any direction when picking your outfit for the Eras tour.

I love getting dressed up for concerts, but I also want to make sure that I can wear my new pieces again and again. It was a question I asked myself over and over while shopping for my own Eras Tour ensemble: Is the look good for me for right now, or good for me forever? In the end, I opted for a bedazzled mesh dress that I could also wear again on a night out over jeans or a slip dress. For the show, I opted to style it over a bodysuit for added coverage.

If you’re heading to the show this summer, there are a few key things to keep in mind, no matter what you wear. The show is long—five hours from the beginning of the opening act to the end of Swift’s set!—so you’ll want to wear comfortable clothing. Plus, if you’re the kind of fan who spends the majority of the concert jumping and dancing like you’re alone in your bedroom, you’ll want to wear something that you don’t have to worry about adjusting. Comfortable footwear is a must, so make sure that your new shoes don’t require breaking in before you go. Finally, the temperature tends to drop at night—especially if you’re at one of Swift’s rainier shows—so packing waterproof layers in your stadium-approved clear bag is key. (I wish I had packed a sweater.)

Ahead, I rounded up a selection of pieces for you to wear to the Eras Tour, broken down by Era. I’ve tried to think of everything: the shoes I’ve selected are known for being comfortable from the first wear. The dresses are comfortable to both sit and move around in. The jackets add warmth when you need them. Plus, many of the pieces below fall in line with some of summer 2023's biggest fashion trends.

Taylor Swift's Debut Album Era

(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

If you’re dying for a debut self-titled album Secret Song at your show, wear something that harkens back to Swift’s first-ever era. This time in her career was defined by pastel blue and green shades, her iconic curling-iron curls, and her country twang. Consider cowboy boots and sweet tulle skirts.

Taylor Swift's 'Fearless' Era

(Image credit: ASTRID RIECKEN For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Prefer gold to silver? The Fearless era is for you. This album had it all: Fireworks! A sparkly gold guitar! A gold fringed dress! More was more. To make it work, incorporate gold into your look via a pair of trendy sneakers, a going-out top in the hue, or by wearing a pair of viral gold jeans.

Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now' Era

(Image credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Speak Now was defined by one color and one color only: A rich purple. It's the color Swift is wearing on the cover of the album, and it's the shade that has stayed attached to the record ever since. Sweet midi dresses and shoes that come in the same shade are go-tos for this era.

Taylor Swift's 'Red' Era

(Image credit: Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images for TAS)

Red makes for an easy outfit because it only requires that you wear one color—red. Swift also went slightly preppy while on tour for the album, opting for a classic Breton striped shirt and red high-waisted denim. No matter which outfit vibe you choose, don’t forget your heart-shaped sunglasses.

Taylor Swift's '1989' Era

(Image credit: Michael Loccisano/LP5/Getty Images for TAS))

1989 is one of the more unique albums in Swift’s discography regarding her looks. While she repped matching sets on tour for the album, she's opted for orange ensembles while on the current Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Era

(Image credit: Dave Hogan/TAS18/Dave Hogan/Getty Images for TAS)

My personal favorite era as someone who loves to wear all-black, Reputation-inspired outfits are perfect for those who prefer a little drama. From the actual sheer mesh dress I wore to my own concert to a statement-making choker necklace priced at under $50, this era is all about going all-out.

Taylor Swift's 'Lover' Era

(Image credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

If you love playing with color, consider a Lover-era ensemble for your concert. The key colors for this era were bright Barbiecore pink and rich blue, but pastel shades like baby pink and lavender—a trending color for 2023—were also popular. Go all-out with a heart-shaped stencil around your eye, or heart-shaped earrings.

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Era

(Image credit: TAS Rights Management 2021 via Getty Images)

Folklore was a departure from the previous maximalist Lover era. The aesthetic for the album was a combination of woodland fairy and cottagecore. On-stage, this translates to flowing summer dresses in muted shades like olive green. IRL, pair lacy layers with chunky cardigans and sweet Mary Jane shoes.

Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Era

(Image credit: Ethan Miller/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Cozy-core fans, the Evermore era is for you. Taylor’s second pandemic album was full of woodland references but, unlike its predecessor, the vibe this time around was very much fall-inspired. Flannel dresses, comfy Birkenstock sandals, and other comfy pieces reign supreme. Shades to highlight include marigold yellow and burnt red.

Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Era

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Good thing silver everything is one of 2023’s biggest trends—Taylor is obsessed with the shade for her Midnights era. Her looks from this time in her career are about metallics, drama, and deep shades like navy blue and fushia. If you can’t stop listening to “Karma” or You’re On Your Own Kid,” This one is for you.