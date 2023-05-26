What to Wear to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, Broken Down by Era

Whether you duked it out with Ticketmaster for tickets or are just going as a very lucky plus-one, you need an outfit that matches the vibe.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgi
(Image credit: Terence Rushin/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management))
If you’re anything like team Marie Claire, you’ve been waiting for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour from the minute that it was announced. And whether you duked it out with Ticketmaster for tickets or are just going as a very lucky plus-one, you need an outfit that matches the vibe. Or, should I say, matches the eras of Swift’s music. 

As a fan who got to attend the show in Boston recently, I was amazed at the wide array of looks at my show. Fans were decked out in Reputation-era snake print, glitter-encrusted face paint inspired by Swift's Lovers album cover, and plenty of DIY’d T-shirts from her Speak Now days. The bottom line? The looks varied widely, proving that you can truly go in any direction when picking your outfit for the Eras tour.

I love getting dressed up for concerts, but I also want to make sure that I can wear my new pieces again and again. It was a question I asked myself over and over while shopping for my own Eras Tour ensemble: Is the look good for me for right now, or good for me forever? In the end, I opted for a bedazzled mesh dress that I could also wear again on a night out over jeans or a slip dress. For the show, I opted to style it over a bodysuit for added coverage. 

If you’re heading to the show this summer, there are a few key things to keep in mind, no matter what you wear. The show is long—five hours from the beginning of the opening act to the end of Swift’s set!—so you’ll want to wear comfortable clothing. Plus, if you’re the kind of fan who spends the majority of the concert jumping and dancing like you’re alone in your bedroom, you’ll want to wear something that you don’t have to worry about adjusting. Comfortable footwear is a must, so make sure that your new shoes don’t require breaking in before you go. Finally, the temperature tends to drop at night—especially if you’re at one of Swift’s rainier shows—so packing waterproof layers in your stadium-approved clear bag is key. (I wish I had packed a sweater.)

Ahead, I rounded up a selection of pieces for you to wear to the Eras Tour, broken down by Era. I’ve tried to think of everything: the shoes I’ve selected are known for being comfortable from the first wear. The dresses are comfortable to both sit and move around in. The jackets add warmth when you need them. Plus, many of the pieces below fall in line with some of summer 2023's biggest fashion trends

Taylor Swift's Debut Album Era

Music artist Taylor Swift performs during the Academy of Country Music New Artists' Party for a Cause show at the MGM Grand Conference Center May 14, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

If you’re dying for a debut self-titled album Secret Song at your show, wear something that harkens back to Swift’s first-ever era. This time in her career was defined by pastel blue and green shades, her iconic curling-iron curls, and her country twang. Consider cowboy boots and sweet tulle skirts. 

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfits | Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Western Boot
Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Western Boot

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfits | Levi
Levi's 90s Trucker Jacket

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfits | Out From Under Modern Love Corset
Out From Under Modern Love Corset

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfits | Maeve Music Note Skirt
Maeve Music Note Skirt

Taylor Swift's 'Fearless' Era

Country pop star Taylor Swift performs at the Verizon Center. Swift, who is 21, is an American country pop singer-songwriter, musician and actress who released her debut single "Tim McGraw" in 2008.

(Image credit: ASTRID RIECKEN For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Prefer gold to silver? The Fearless era is for you. This album had it all: Fireworks! A sparkly gold guitar! A gold fringed dress! More was more. To make it work, incorporate gold into your look via a pair of trendy sneakers, a going-out top in the hue, or by wearing a pair of viral gold jeans.    

Taylor Swift Eras Tour | ZW Mid-Rise Boyfriend Jeans

ZW Mid-Rise Boyfriend Jeans

Taylor Swift Eras Tour | VEJA Recife Metallic Grip-Trio Court Sneakers
VEJA Recife Metallic Grip-Trio Court Sneakers

Taylor Swift Eras Tour | Norma Kamali X REVOLVE Diana Crop Top
Norma Kamali X REVOLVE Diana Crop Top

Taylor Swift Eras Tour | Line & Dot Desiree Sweater Dress

Line & Dot Desiree Sweater Dress

Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now' Era

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Speak Now World Tour" at Madison Square Garden on November 22, 2011 in New York City. Taylor Swift wrapped up the North American leg of her SPEAK NOW WORLD TOUR with two sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden this week. In 2011, the tour played to capacity crowds in stadiums and arenas over 98 shows in 17 countries spanning three continents, and will continue in 2012 with shows Australia and New Zealand. (

(Image credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Speak Now was defined by one color and one color only: A rich purple. It's the color Swift is wearing on the cover of the album, and it's the shade that has stayed attached to the record ever since. Sweet midi dresses and shoes that come in the same shade are go-tos for this era. 

Taylor Swift Eras Tour | STAUD Wells Cotton Poplin A-Line Midi-Dress
STAUD Wells Cotton Poplin A-Line Midi-Dress

Taylor Swift Eras Tour | Rothy
Rothy's The Point Flat

Taylor Swift Eras Tour |

FRAME Le High 'N' Tight High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Taylor Swift Eras Tour |

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Classic

Taylor Swift's 'Red' Era

Taylor Swift played the first of 13 North American stadium dates on The RED Tour at Ford Field in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 48,000 fans on May 4, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan.

(Image credit: Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images for TAS)

Red makes for an easy outfit because it only requires that you wear one color—red. Swift also went slightly preppy while on tour for the album, opting for a classic Breton striped shirt and red high-waisted denim. No matter which outfit vibe you choose, don’t forget your heart-shaped sunglasses. 

Taylor Swift Eras Tour |

Topshop Frill Detail Cutout Maxi Dress

Taylor Swift Eras Tour | Quay Australia x Pride Heartbreaker 45mm Heart Sunglasses
Quay Australia x Pride Heartbreaker 45mm Heart Sunglasses

Taylor Swift Eras Tour | Levi
Levi's Dad Utility Pants

Taylor Swift Eras Tour | Boden Relaxed Long Sleeve Breton Top
Boden Relaxed Long Sleeve Breton Top

Taylor Swift's '1989' Era

Singer Taylor Swift performs at Gillette Stadium on July 25, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts

(Image credit: Michael Loccisano/LP5/Getty Images for TAS))

1989 is one of the more unique albums in Swift’s discography regarding her looks. While she repped matching sets on tour for the album, she's opted for orange ensembles while on the current Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfits | superdown Savannah Corset Top
superdown Savannah Corset Top

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfits | superdown Janice Cargo Short
superdown Janice Cargo Short

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfits | My Accessories London Hold Up Tights
My Accessories London Hold Up Tights

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfits | J.Crew Collection Limited-Edition Embellished Halter Mini Dress in Cupro Blend
J.Crew Collection Limited-Edition Embellished Halter Mini Dress in Cupro Blend

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Era

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour at Etihad Stadium on June 9, 2018 in Manchester, Englan

(Image credit: Dave Hogan/TAS18/Dave Hogan/Getty Images for TAS)

My personal favorite era as someone who loves to wear all-black, Reputation-inspired outfits are perfect for those who prefer a little drama. From the actual sheer mesh dress I wore to my own concert to a statement-making choker necklace priced at under $50, this era is all about going all-out. 

Taylor Swift Eras | UO Rere Sheer Diamante Midi Dress
UO Rere Sheer Diamante Midi Dress

Taylor Swift Eras | Nasty Gal Diamante Mesh Maxi Split Skirt
Nasty Gal Diamante Mesh Maxi Split Skirt

Taylor Swift Eras | Reformation Newsprint High Rise Straight Long Jeans
Reformation Newsprint High Rise Straight Long Jeans

Taylor Swift Eras | 8 Other Reasons Statement Cross Necklace
8 Other Reasons Statement Cross Necklace

Taylor Swift's 'Lover' Era

Taylor Swift attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

If you love playing with color, consider a Lover-era ensemble for your concert. The key colors for this era were bright Barbiecore pink and rich blue, but pastel shades like baby pink and lavender—a trending color for 2023—were also popular. Go all-out with a heart-shaped stencil around your eye, or heart-shaped earrings. 

Taylor Swift Eras Tour | Danielle Guizio Low Rise Paillette Skirt

Danielle Guizio Low Rise Paillette Skirt

Taylor Swift Eras Tour | Ettika Two Hearts Drop Earrings
Ettika Two Hearts Drop Earrings

Taylor Swift Eras Tour | LOVESHACKFANCY Gwen Ruffled Lace-Trimmed Tie-Dyed Broderie Anglaise Cotton Mini Dress
LOVESHACKFANCY Gwen Ruffled Lace-Trimmed Tie-Dyed Broderie Anglaise Cotton Mini Dress

Taylor Swift Eras Tour | Mango Bow Collar Top
Mango Bow Collar Top

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Era

In this image released on March 14, Taylor Swift performs onstage for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on March 14, 2021

(Image credit: TAS Rights Management 2021 via Getty Images)

Folklore was a departure from the previous maximalist Lover era. The aesthetic for the album was a combination of woodland fairy and cottagecore. On-stage, this translates to flowing summer dresses in muted shades like olive green. IRL, pair lacy layers with chunky cardigans and sweet Mary Jane shoes.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour | Everlane The Texture Cotton Cardigan
Everlane The Texture Cotton Cardigan

Taylor Swift Eras Tour | Madewell Linen-Blend Eyelet-Trim Tiered Maxi Skirt
Madewell Linen-Blend Eyelet-Trim Tiered Maxi Skirt

Taylor Swift Eras Tour | Larroude Blair Ballet Flat In Ivory Patent Leather
Larroude Blair Ballet Flat In Ivory Patent Leather

Taylor Swift Eras Tour | H&M Lace Top
H&M Lace Top

Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Era

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Image credit: Ethan Miller/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Cozy-core fans, the Evermore era is for you. Taylor’s second pandemic album was full of woodland references but, unlike its predecessor, the vibe this time around was very much fall-inspired. Flannel dresses, comfy Birkenstock sandals, and other comfy pieces reign supreme. Shades to highlight include marigold yellow and burnt red. 

Taylor Swift Eras Tour | Lulu
Lulu's Seasonal Spectacle Green Plaid Long Sleeve Shirt Mini Dress

Taylor Swift Eras Tour | Birkenstock Arizona Soft Slide Sandal (Women)
Birkenstock Arizona Soft Slide Sandal (Women)

Taylor Swift Eras Tour | Free People Nightbird Burnout Kimono
Free People Nightbird Burnout Kimono

Taylor Swift Eras Tour | By Anthropologie Tie-Neck Peasant Blouse
By Anthropologie Tie-Neck Peasant Blouse

Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Era

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Good thing silver everything is one of 2023’s biggest trends—Taylor is obsessed with the shade for her Midnights era. Her looks from this time in her career are about metallics, drama, and deep shades like navy blue and fushia. If you can’t stop listening to “Karma” or You’re On Your Own Kid,” This one is for you.  

Taylor Swift Eras Tour | Nasty Gal Metallic Tiered Tinsel Fringe Open Front Jacket
Nasty Gal Metallic Tiered Tinsel Fringe Open Front Jacket

Taylor Swift Eras Tour | Simon Miller Fizzy Metallic Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants
Simon Miller Fizzy Metallic Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants

Taylor Swift Eras Tour | & Other Stories Strappy Mirror Mini Dress
& Other Stories Strappy Mirror Mini Dress

Taylor Swift Eras Tour | Hill House Home The June Nap Top
Hill House Home The June Nap Top

E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers everything from the latest beauty and fashion launches and sales to celebrity outfits and news. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and STYLECASTER. In her spare time, Julia can be found creating shopping guides for all of her friends, spending too much money on yet another pair of black boots, and cooking in her far-too-small kitchen. 

