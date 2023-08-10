Karlie Kloss, Emma Stone and Kerry Washington Were Among the Many Celebs Who Attended Taylor Swift's Last Eras Tour Stop in Los Angeles

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The audience for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has got to be one of the most star-studded for a solo artist's concert, like, ever.

On Wednesday, the Midnights singer performed her last U.S. show for this leg at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. But don't worry, it's not over: She will then head to Mexico, Argrentina and Brazil, take a much-deserved break before heading off to Europe in 2024, then come back to the U.S. and Canada for one last hurrah.

Anyway, as Swift closed off her six-night run in L.A., celebrities came rushing in to experience her history-making concert, and major celebrities at that.

Pop Base compiled photos of some of the famouses who were spotted jamming out in the VIP section on Wednesday, including Swift's erstwhile BFF Karlie Kloss (who has found herself at the center of many a Swiftie fan theory over the years).

Also present on the night were Emma Stone (who is rumored to be the subject of Swift's newly released song "When Emma Falls in Love"), as well as Kerry Washington, Sydney Sweeney, Sadie Sink (of All Too Well: The Short Film fame), Anya Taylor-Joy, Adam Sandler, Hilary Duff, Becky G, Halsey, Emily Blunt, John Krasinki, and Miles Teller. Dang.

This lineup topped off an already star-studded attendee list throughout the tour as a whole, but especially in Los Angeles.

Channing Tatum attended the other day with a pretty cool shirt, as did Vanessa Bryant and her daughters Natalia and Bianka.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez attended the tour for a second time on Tuesday with her sister Gracie, and shared the friendship bracelets she acquired throughout the night.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Selena Gomez / Instagram)

Mariska Hargitay, whose character Olivia Benson gave her name to one of Taylor Swift's cats, also attended this week, even sharing a selfie with Gomez.

A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) A photo posted by on

Other attendees have included: Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber, Charlize Theron and her daughters, Alicia Keys and her son, Tiffany Haddish, Cameron Diaz, Zoe Saldaña, Kevin Costner, Ashley Tisdale, and... Meghan Markle!