Taylor Swift Breaks Yet Another Music-Industry Record

Taylor Swift is no stranger to record-breaking. In January, she beat Elvis Presley as the solo artist who's spent the most time in the top spot on the Billboard album chart. Now, Swift has broken another Billboard record—no big deal.

As Forbes explains, Swift's song "Is It Over Now?" reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart last week. That brings the singer to 13 No. 1 Pop Airplay singles, the most for any musical artist ever.

The outlet notes that Swift already had the top spot; Maroon 5, Rihanna, and Katy Perry each had 11 No. 1 singles on the Pop Airplay chart. Still, Swift breaking her own record this time around is especially sweet, considering 13 is her lucky number and the date of her December birthday.

Taylor Swift performing on the Eras Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

And in other Taylor Swift news, Alicia Keys gave fans the crossover they didn't know they needed. During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon , Keys discussed her son Genesis' love of Swift and Billie Eilish, joking that he was "flirting" with the singer at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Apparently, when Genesis and Swift reconnected more recently, the nine-year-old wondered if Swift would remember him. Awww!

Fans didn't need another reason to celebrate all of Swift's accomplishments, but they have one—and her icon status continues to live on.