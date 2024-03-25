Taylor Swift Breaks Yet Another Music-Industry Record

This is pretty much the norm now, no?

Taylor Swift performs at Accor Stadium on February 23, 2024 in Sydney, Australia.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Meghan De Maria
By Meghan De Maria
published

Taylor Swift is no stranger to record-breaking. In January, she beat Elvis Presley as the solo artist who's spent the most time in the top spot on the Billboard album chart. Now, Swift has broken another Billboard record—no big deal.

As Forbes explains, Swift's song "Is It Over Now?" reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart last week. That brings the singer to 13 No. 1 Pop Airplay singles, the most for any musical artist ever.

The outlet notes that Swift already had the top spot; Maroon 5, Rihanna, and Katy Perry each had 11 No. 1 singles on the Pop Airplay chart. Still, Swift breaking her own record this time around is especially sweet, considering 13 is her lucky number and the date of her December birthday.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Singapore

Taylor Swift performing on the Eras Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And in other Taylor Swift news, Alicia Keys gave fans the crossover they didn't know they needed. During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Keys discussed her son Genesis' love of Swift and Billie Eilish, joking that he was "flirting" with the singer at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Apparently, when Genesis and Swift reconnected more recently, the nine-year-old wondered if Swift would remember him. Awww!

Fans didn't need another reason to celebrate all of Swift's accomplishments, but they have one—and her icon status continues to live on.

Topics
Taylor Swift
Meghan De Maria
Meghan De Maria
Celebrity News Writer

Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸