Taylor Swift Gives Edinburgh Food Bank Generous Donation After Eras Tour Stop in Scotland

Taylor Swift's well-documented generosity strikes again.
The star performed in Edinburgh on June 7, 8, and 9, but she didn't want to leave without making a tangible impact on the Scottish capital (aside, of course, from the memories made and the inevitable boost to the economy).
As such, the Tortured Poets Department singer decided to make a sizable donation to a local food bank organization, Edinburgh Food Project, which thanked her for the kind gesture on Instagram.
"As fans gathered at Murrayfield on Friday for the first of three record-breaking gigs, Edinburgh Food Project found out that Taylor Swift would be making a donation to support food banks across the city," the charity wrote.
"Taylor’s visit will live in Edinburgh’s memories for years to come, and this gift will mean people in crisis will also feel the long-lasting impact.
"Thank you so much Taylor—you have changed Edinburgh for good."
They went on to request donations of £13 from the public, as a nod to Swift's lucky number. If you'd like to donate, you can do so on the Edinburgh Food Project's JustGiving page.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
The organization's director Bethany Biggar told People in a statement, "We are thrilled that Taylor has decided to support the food banks and leave a lasting impact on Edinburgh. Things are really tough for a lot of people right now, so it is lovely to see someone like Taylor spreading such positivity."
Swifties have apparently followed in their fave's footsteps and sent donations of their own to the charity.
Swift has often been praised for using her money for good over the years. A beautiful example of this was when she wrapped up the first leg of her Eras Tour in the U.S. last year, and handed out bonuses to the crew members who helped her put on the show totaling a whopping $55 million.
These bonuses included $100,000 for each truck driver involved, with a boss for the truck company she used saying at the time, "She’s giving a sum of money that is life-changing for these people."
Well done, Tay.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Hailey Bieber Shares Relatable Pregnancy Struggle on Instagram
The model has been documenting her pregnancy.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Khloé Kardashian Jokes Kendall Jenner Is "Wasting Her Life" and Should Always Be "Drunk as a Skunk" While She Doesn't Have Kids
Incredible.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince William “Wasn’t Emotionally Prepared” for the Dual Cancer Diagnoses of His Wife, Princess Kate, and His Father, King Charles, Royal Expert Says
As William prepares to turn 42 years old in a week’s time, the Prince of Wales has proven himself “more than competent and capable” of stepping up in their absence throughout 2024.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Taylor Swift Is Too Busy Cooking with Boyfriend Travis Kelce to Care About Matty Healy Getting Engaged
And, you know, selling out stadiums all over the globe and writing hit songs and…
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
The 1975’s Matty Healy and Model Gabbriette Bechtel Announce Engagement After Less Than a Year of Dating
The news comes only two months after the release of Healy’s ex Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department,” a good chunk of which was reportedly inspired by him and their brief romance this time last year.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jason Kelce Calls Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Level of Celebrity “Crazy,” and Says with That Level of Fame “You Can’t Be a Normal Person”
He even admitted that his wife, Kylie, was “a little but uncomfortable” with “how much it’s become.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sam Heughan Attends Eras Tour in Edinburgh After Joking He Was Going to Steal Taylor Swift From Travis Kelce
He even made the friendship bracelets...
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Travis Kelce Rates His Life 100 Out of 10 Amid Taylor Swift Romance
Awww!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jake Gyllenhaal Opens Up About Being Legally Blind, Taylor Swift Fans Make "All Too Well" Connection
Gyllenhaal wears intensive corrective glasses and contact lenses.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Defends Lady Gaga Amid Pregnancy Rumors: "Gaga Doesn't Owe Anyone an Explanation"
Women supporting women.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Recalls Screaming "But Daddy I Love Him" During Teenage "Tantrum" in Resurfaced Clip
Easter egg of Easter eggs.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published