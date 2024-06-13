Taylor Swift Gives Edinburgh Food Bank Generous Donation After Eras Tour Stop in Scotland

Taylor Swift's well-documented generosity strikes again.

The star performed in Edinburgh on June 7, 8, and 9, but she didn't want to leave without making a tangible impact on the Scottish capital (aside, of course, from the memories made and the inevitable boost to the economy).

As such, the Tortured Poets Department singer decided to make a sizable donation to a local food bank organization, Edinburgh Food Project, which thanked her for the kind gesture on Instagram.

"As fans gathered at Murrayfield on Friday for the first of three record-breaking gigs, Edinburgh Food Project found out that Taylor Swift would be making a donation to support food banks across the city," the charity wrote.

"Taylor’s visit will live in Edinburgh’s memories for years to come, and this gift will mean people in crisis will also feel the long-lasting impact.

"Thank you so much Taylor—you have changed Edinburgh for good."

They went on to request donations of £13 from the public, as a nod to Swift's lucky number. If you'd like to donate, you can do so on the Edinburgh Food Project's JustGiving page.

Taylor Swift performs in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The organization's director Bethany Biggar told People in a statement, "We are thrilled that Taylor has decided to support the food banks and leave a lasting impact on Edinburgh. Things are really tough for a lot of people right now, so it is lovely to see someone like Taylor spreading such positivity."

Swifties have apparently followed in their fave's footsteps and sent donations of their own to the charity.

Swift has often been praised for using her money for good over the years. A beautiful example of this was when she wrapped up the first leg of her Eras Tour in the U.S. last year, and handed out bonuses to the crew members who helped her put on the show totaling a whopping $55 million.

These bonuses included $100,000 for each truck driver involved, with a boss for the truck company she used saying at the time, "She’s giving a sum of money that is life-changing for these people."

Well done, Tay.